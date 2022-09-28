"The chosen one" - Taylor Fritz on Novak Djokovic conqueror Felix Auger-Aliassime

Taylor Fritz, America's tennis sensation, took to social media to speak highly of his Laver Cup teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fritz, currently ranked 12th in the ATP rankings, won his singles match against Cameron Norrie of Team Europe on the second day of the event to earn the only points of Day 2 for Team World.

The American took to Twitter to retweet a post by the Tennis Channel which talked about both Fritz and Auger-Aliassime winning some important singles matches, which later turned out to be pivotal for Team World's maiden Laver Cup win.

"Myself and the chosen one," Fritz captioned his tweet.

Auger-Aliassime caused arguably the most unexpected win at the Laver Cup. On the final day, the Canadian beat former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 7-6(3) to earn three points for his team. Earlier in the third day, Auger-Aliassime partnered up with Jack Sock of the USA to beat Team Europe's Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini, 2-6, 6-3, (10-8).

Taylor Fritz's 2022 season so far

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Taylor Fritz kickstarted his 2022 season at the ATP Cup, where he won two out of his three match-ups for his country. He then suffered a fourth-round loss at the Australian Open to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, losing 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The American unexpectedly fell to compatriot Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals of his next event at the Dallas Open 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3).

The American won his first title of the season at Indian Wells in March. The 24-year-old beat two top-10 ranked players, Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal in the semifinals and the final, respectively. Fritz beat Nadal in the summit clash, 6-3, 7-6(5) to clinch the title.

In the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros, Fritz suffered an early exit as he lost to Bernaba Zapata Miralles, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Major. At the Eastbourne International, Taylor Fritz won his second title of the season, defeating compatriot Maxime Cressy, 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4) in the finals.

At Wimbledon, Fritz's impressive run was put to sleep extraordinarily by the former World No. 1 Nadal in the quarterfinals. An injured Nadal came back from a set down to beat the American, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

Taylor Fritz also had an impressive run at the Western and Southern Open where he beat Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev before going down to Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals, 7-6(1), 6-3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far