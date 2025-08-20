  • home icon
  • "This coldness";"Ex vibes" - Fans react to Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper's 'really awkward' moment during US Open mixed doubles

"This coldness";"Ex vibes" - Fans react to Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper's 'really awkward' moment during US Open mixed doubles

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 20, 2025 03:41 GMT
Emma Raducanu (left), Jack Draper (right), Sources: Getty
Emma Raducanu (left), Jack Draper (right), Sources: Getty

Compatriots Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper faced each other in the first round of mixed doubles action at the 2025 US Open. Raducanu, partnering Carlos Alcaraz, lost to Draper and Jessica Pegula. In the immediate aftermath of the contest, as the teams came to shake hands at the net, the Brits produced a rather awkward moment, which several tennis fans subsequently reacted to.

Draper and Pegula, the top seeds in the 2025 US Open's mixed doubles draw, registered a 4-2, 4-2 win over Alcaraz and Raducanu to secure progress to the quarterfinals. Following the result, Draper approached his compatriot with an outstretched right hand, as if he was anticipating a hug between the pair. However, the 2021 US Open champion only offered a brief handshake in return.

The moment stuck out for fans particularly because Emma Raducanu went on to embrace Jessica Pegula, while Carlos Alcaraz warmly hugged both the American and Jack Draper.

Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Raducanu and Draper used to be in a romantic relationship.

"This coldness… we can confirm they were a thing," one wrote.
"Ex vibes 😂," commented another.
"Raducanu was and still is totally in love 😻 with Draper!!! but Draper didn’t want anything serious just “friends with benefits” that doesn’t work with Emma so she’s “protecting her broken heart” 💔 right there… that’s women language for… “I’m totally in love with you” 🤣," another fan chimed in.
There was a myriad of reactions to the moment from several other fans as well.

"That was really awkward," opined one.
"She’s like a petulant child," another added, referring to Emma Raducanu.
"Carlitos made sure he gave hugs for the two of them man is always so happy🤣," weighed in yet another fan.

Jack Draper & Jessica Pegula's US Open mixed doubles journey continued after ousting Emma Raducanu & Carlos Alcaraz

Jessica Pegula (left) and Jack Draper (right) at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Jessica Pegula (left) and Jack Draper (right) at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

After dispatching Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper locked horns with the all-Russian duo of Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals. Here, the American and the Brit were even more devastating than they were against Raducanu and Alcaraz, as they made short work of the Russians, winning 4-1, 4-1.

In the semifinals, Pegula and Draper are set to face the No. 3 seeds, Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The Pole and the Norwegian got their 2025 US Open mixed doubles campaign to a flying start by eliminating home favorites Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe. In the last eight, they defeated Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti.

The other last four clash will see another home favorite duo in Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison taking on Italian doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

