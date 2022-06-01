"I am just glad that he can no longer be compared to Rafael Nadal of 2005, that has ended today" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's shock loss against Alexander Zverev at the French Open

Alexander Zverev pulled off an upset of epic proportions at the 2022 French Open, defeating one of the title favorites in the quarterfinals. Facing off against Carlos Alcaraz, the German scored a rather dominant 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) victory to reach the semifinals.

The win marked the World No. 3's first ever top-10 triumph in a Grand Slam, as well as bringing to an end a 14-match win-streak that Alcaraz was on. The 25-year-old fell to the Spaniard the last time they faced off in the final of the Madrid Open, but defeated the World No. 6 in a sublime performance on Tuesday.

To his credit, Carlos Alcaraz did his very best to stay alive in the fourth set tiebreak, pulling off a couple of exquisite points that brought the Court Philippe-Chartrier crowd to its feet. But the German held his nerves admirably to close out the match without getting stretched to five sets.

Since Alcaraz was being seen as the overwhelming favorite to book his place in the semifinals, tennis fans on social media could not believe their eyes on seeing the final result.

While many hailed the teenager for putting on a brave performance against a more experienced player, several Twitter users praised Zverev for resisting Alcaraz's late assault and sticking to his guns.

"Arguably the best performance of Zverev’s career. Found big serves whenever he needed them + was excellent in the outer thirds + kept himself in the rally long enough to “force” the Alcaraz UFE. First two sets were meh, but as Alcaraz raised his level Zverev responded. Fun match," one fan tweeted.

Gill Gross 🗽 @Gill_Gross Nothing out of the ordinary in that Alcaraz performance for me. When he's off, it looks like a barrage of errors. When he's on, he makes elite defense look utterly irrelevant.



My main critique is that he didn't seem to bias his shot selection away from Zverev's backhand. Nothing out of the ordinary in that Alcaraz performance for me. When he's off, it looks like a barrage of errors. When he's on, he makes elite defense look utterly irrelevant. My main critique is that he didn't seem to bias his shot selection away from Zverev's backhand.

"Alexander Zverev's reaction spoke volumes. He's never taken well to being downplayed. Don't see it as much at Slams, but he knows how to approach the biggest matches. Nothing passive about that final tiebreak. Didn't get cagey. Sheer quality to oust Alcaraz, and it was necessary," another user posted.

Ayato @pettybooboo @rolandgarros @AlexZverev Congrats Zverev! He might not have the best attitude but people really underestimate him. Alcaraz was a favourite going into French Open but Zverev just came on top! Congrats to both for playing this well! Hoping for Nadal v Zverev semi! @rolandgarros @AlexZverev Congrats Zverev! He might not have the best attitude but people really underestimate him. Alcaraz was a favourite going into French Open but Zverev just came on top! Congrats to both for playing this well! Hoping for Nadal v Zverev semi!

"I am just glad that he can no longer be compared to [Rafael Nadal of] 2005, that has ended today," one user tweeted.

Del🇪🇺 @Stroppa_Del I am just glad that he can no longer be compared to Rafa 2005 (or possibly later), that has ended today. I am just glad that he can no longer be compared to Rafa 2005 (or possibly later), that has ended today.

Matt Zemek @mzemek There is so much for Alcaraz to take from this match, and so much for Juan Carlos Ferrero to work with, which is great in the bigger picture.



One small but important lesson: Go full Lendl at the net.



Alcaraz needed to go into the middle of Zverev's body on that net point at 6-6 There is so much for Alcaraz to take from this match, and so much for Juan Carlos Ferrero to work with, which is great in the bigger picture.One small but important lesson: Go full Lendl at the net.Alcaraz needed to go into the middle of Zverev's body on that net point at 6-6

Ana Mitrić @ana_mitric asapsports.com/show_interview… If you’ve followed Zverev’s comments since the Madrid final, in which he lost to Alcaraz in straight sets, it’s no surprise that he came out focused and firing today. He may well have felt that he had something to prove. #RolandGarros If you’ve followed Zverev’s comments since the Madrid final, in which he lost to Alcaraz in straight sets, it’s no surprise that he came out focused and firing today. He may well have felt that he had something to prove. #RolandGarros asapsports.com/show_interview…

"The commentary referring to that as one of the biggest wins of Alexander Zverev's career says a great deal more about how f**king amazing 19 year old Carlos Alcaraz is than it does about anything else," another fan wrote.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 The commentary referring to that as one of the biggest wins of Alexander Zverev's career says a great deal more about how fucking amazing 19 year old Carlos Alcaraz is than it does about anything else. The commentary referring to that as one of the biggest wins of Alexander Zverev's career says a great deal more about how fucking amazing 19 year old Carlos Alcaraz is than it does about anything else.

🎗️ Paul McNamee @PaulFMcNamee Credit where it is due… for the brave fight by Alcaraz… and the stunning return by Zverev to take the match Credit where it is due… for the brave fight by Alcaraz… and the stunning return by Zverev to take the match

Alexander Zverev takes on either Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open

Alexander Zverev has reached the semifinals of the French Open for the second year on the trot

Following his win over Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev will cross swords with either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 French Open. The duo face off later tonight in what is arguably the biggest clash of the tournament, even seen by many as the biggest match of the tournament.

The German trails the head-to-head 3-6 against Nadal, while his head-to-head against Djokovic is 7-4 in favor of the Serb. This is the fifth Grand Slam semifinal the World No. 3 has reached in his career and his second consecutive year reaching the last four in Paris.

A win against Nadal or Djokovic would pit Zverev against a maiden French Open finalist after last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Holger Rune in the fourth round. Rune, along with Andrey Rublev, Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud, stand a chance of reaching the final.

