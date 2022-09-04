Create

"The competition of who is going to piss off the crowd" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Mevdevev's clash in 2022 US Open 4R

Nick Kyrgios faces Daniil Mevdevev in the 2022 US Open fourth round.
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios are set to lock horns in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Sunday.

Medvedev, the defending champion, has had a strong run in New York thus far. He is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows this year and entered the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 defeat of China's Yibing Wu.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been on an equally good run. He dropped only one set, against Benjamin Bonz in the second round. He set up a clash with Medvedev following a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win against J.J. Wolf in the third round.

The Australian leads 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings and won their most recent contest at the Canadian Open in three sets. Fans are evidently excited for the clash, with one saying that he will enjoy the contest irrespective of who comes out on top.

"I’m excited for this cuz i don’t really care but it should be good! personally i like medvedev more a little but if nick took him out i feel like he’s more likely to lose before the final so rafa won’t have to face either if he makes it to the final. idk, excited tho!" he wrote.
i’m excited for this cuz i don’t really care but it should be good! personally i like medvedev more a little but if nick took him out i feel like he’s more likely to lose before the final so rafa won’t have to face either if he makes it to the final. idk, excited tho! twitter.com/usopen/status/…

Another user is looking forward to the drama as much as the tennis match itself.

"Drama and chaos, this is what i'm living for," she tweeted.
✨drama and chaos✨ this is what i'm living for. twitter.com/usopen/status/…

With one of them set to exit the competition in the fourth round, another fan stated his disappointment at not having both players make a deeper run in New York.

"Its shame we gonna lose one of those menaces so early," the tweet read.
Its shame we gonna lose one of those menaces so early 😪 twitter.com/usopen/status/…

Here are a few more fan reactions to the blockbuster clash between Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev:

The competition of who is going to piss off the crowd . twitter.com/usopen/status/…
may this be last nk match I'm forced to watch this year. PLEASE twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Lol. Won't be like Cincinnati sha. Serve and Volley won't work this time. twitter.com/usopen/status/…
now that is what i call a MATCH!! might be the best one in the tournament. saying im excited is an understatement twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Medvedev to save tennis. The hero we need. The hero we deserve. The silent warrior 💪 twitter.com/usopen/status/… https://t.co/7NUbwTOKf1
this is nightmare, tomorrow i wll be the biggest danill supporter twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Daniil kick this clown ass and save tennis i beg you twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Hope the winner of the whole thing comes from this match 🤞 twitter.com/usopen/status/…
Ayo this will be the most thrilling game of the whole tournament . Battle of short tempered guys . 😭. Meddy winning and nick screaming. Scenes to live for 🤭 twitter.com/usopen/status/…

"I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance" - Nick Kyrgios on facing Daniil Medvedev in US Open 4R

Nick Kyrgios leads Daniil Medvedev 3-1 in the head-to-head.
Nick Kyrgios is confident of his chances against Daniil Medvedev when the pair clash in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. Speaking at a press conference, the Australian stated that he's one of the few players capable of beating the World No. 1.

"If it's Medvedev, there's no shame in losing to a player like that, but I definitely feel like the way I'm playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal, I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance," he said.
"Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the US Open. Like, they're going to go out there, but I don't think they're down the other end of the court knowing they're going to win. I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance. With the way I'm playing right now, I have a chance," he added.

