"The competition of who is going to piss off the crowd" - Tennis fans react to Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Mevdevev's clash in 2022 US Open 4R

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios are set to lock horns in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Sunday.

Medvedev, the defending champion, has had a strong run in New York thus far. He is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows this year and entered the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 defeat of China's Yibing Wu.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been on an equally good run. He dropped only one set, against Benjamin Bonz in the second round. He set up a clash with Medvedev following a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win against J.J. Wolf in the third round.

The Australian leads 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings and won their most recent contest at the Canadian Open in three sets. Fans are evidently excited for the clash, with one saying that he will enjoy the contest irrespective of who comes out on top.

"I’m excited for this cuz i don’t really care but it should be good! personally i like medvedev more a little but if nick took him out i feel like he’s more likely to lose before the final so rafa won’t have to face either if he makes it to the final. idk, excited tho!" he wrote.

Another user is looking forward to the drama as much as the tennis match itself.

"Drama and chaos, this is what i'm living for," she tweeted.

With one of them set to exit the competition in the fourth round, another fan stated his disappointment at not having both players make a deeper run in New York.

"Its shame we gonna lose one of those menaces so early," the tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions to the blockbuster clash between Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev:

"I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance" - Nick Kyrgios on facing Daniil Medvedev in US Open 4R

Nick Kyrgios leads Daniil Medvedev 3-1 in the head-to-head.

Nick Kyrgios is confident of his chances against Daniil Medvedev when the pair clash in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. Speaking at a press conference, the Australian stated that he's one of the few players capable of beating the World No. 1.

"If it's Medvedev, there's no shame in losing to a player like that, but I definitely feel like the way I'm playing, the game plan and the success I had against him obviously in Montreal, I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance," he said.

"Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the US Open. Like, they're going to go out there, but I don't think they're down the other end of the court knowing they're going to win. I feel like I'm definitely one of the players that has a chance. With the way I'm playing right now, I have a chance," he added.

