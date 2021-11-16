"The connection to family is just invaluable, you never give up on that" - Serena Williams at King Richard premiere

Serena Williams was spotted at the star-studded premiere of 'King Richard', the upcoming biopic on her father, at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. Williams, who was accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian, used the occasion to reflect on her early years as a tennis professional.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, Serena Williams highlighted the importance of family. The 23-time Grand Slam champion described the "support and connection" she received from her own parents and sisters as "invaluable".

Williams also asserted that hard work is very important in realizing your dreams, before adding that you need to "have fun" with what you are doing.

"You can live your dream," Williams said. "Can't be afraid of hard work, you know elbow grease, but more than anything to have fun along the way."

"Like you got to have support, and that connection to family is just invaluable," she added. "You know, you never give up on that. You never give up on that."

Serena Williams was accompanied by husband Alexis and Olympia.

Serena Williams then shifted her focus on to the film's narrative, saying that it told a very "relatable" story of a family coming together. She added that, through the film, people will get to see the other side of her family's life.

"There's so many ways to tell the story," Williams said. "You get to see this whole side of what happened long before you ever win even one championship. And it's a lot of fun with a family story and if you have a family you relate to this."

Also in attendance at the premiere were Serena Williams' sister Venus and the film's star cast, including Will Smith - who was accompanied by his family - and Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney.

"To have Will play my father, it was just incredible" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams expressed her excitement at having Will Smith star in the biopic.

Serena Williams also expressed her excitement at having Will Smith play the role of her father Richard in the biopic. Williams admitted to being a fan of the Hollywood star's work, and described the casting choice as "incredible".

Williams further revealed she was slightly star-struck when she first met Smith and that she wanted to get an autograph, before joking that she instead decided to "play it cool".

"To have Will play my father it was just incredible," Williams said. "I mean wow, it's Will Smith! You're like, 'It's Will! Can I have an autograph?' Relax."

"Play it cool and play hard to get like," she continued. "Actually we would like to just consider you and you're like, absolutely. But when you first hear Will, it's a sure thing."

Edited by Musab Abid