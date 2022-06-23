Create
"The consistency of the pain and it just being there every single day there wore me down" - Andy Murray opens up about dealing with injuries, surgeries, and rehab

Andy Murray&#039;s career has been hampered by pain, injuries and surgeries
Andy Murray's career has been hampered by pain, injuries and surgeries
Subhashish Majumdar
Modified Jun 23, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Andy Murray, who won his second Wimbledon title in 2016, has grappled with persistent hip pain ever since, which has resulted in surgeries that have forced the three-time Grand Slam champion into taking several breaks from the game.

The 35-year-old shed light on how it felt to live with the pain amidst the surgeries and rehabs on The Emma Barnett Meets show.

"I kind of realized, which I didn't whilst I was going through it, like I was in a pretty bad place," tennis star Andy Murray opens up to Emma Barnett about struggling with pain from injuries during his career.Tune in June 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Quicktake trib.al/p7S4SkR https://t.co/OqaXiI6v6N

Revealing that he had filmed a documentary during the rehab period, Murray mentioned that he felt like "he was in a pretty bad place" when he watched it again.

"I was in constant pain even when I went to walk the dogs so I think, initially, it's difficult to deal with but then over time the consistency of the pain and it just being every single day sort of wore me down," Andy Murray said.
"I filmed a documentary during my rehab and the injuries and surgeries and stuff and when I watch that back I kind of realize, which I didn't whilst I was going through it, like I was in a pretty bad place. So, I probably didn't deal with it particularly well you know in the end but it had been going on for a long time and it was stopping me from doing what I love as well," he added.

I dealt with discomfort in my hip for probably six or seven years: Andy Murray

Andy Murray in pain during Wimbledon 2016
Asserting that athletes do have a higher level of pain tolerance that comes with training and playing matches, the former World No. 1 reflected on his hip discomfort that has persisted for many years.

"Well, I think as athletes you're used to sort of always having a certain level of pain from the training and the matches that you do, and thats kind of normal. So, most athletes have a relatively high level of pain tolerance, but then with my hip, I dealt with discomfort in my hip for probably six or seven years," Murray said.

Murray first won Wimbledon in 2013 after missing the French Open earlier that year owing to a hip injury.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟑)Centre Court captivated. Andy Murray crowned. #CentreCourt100 🍿 https://t.co/W0toPr120M

The Briton, who became World No. 1 in 2016, began struggling with injuries a year later and stated on the show that he couldn't extend his hip and was therefore not in a position to walk properly when the pain was at its worst.

"It basically from one day to the next went from, you know, I was ranked No. 1 in the world at the time, to I literally can't walk properly anymore and I couldnt extend my hip," Murray said.

The Glasgow-born player reached the finals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart earlier this month where he lost to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

