"The consistency of the pain and it just being there every single day there wore me down" - Andy Murray opens up about dealing with injuries, surgeries, and rehab

Andy Murray, who won his second Wimbledon title in 2016, has grappled with persistent hip pain ever since, which has resulted in surgeries that have forced the three-time Grand Slam champion into taking several breaks from the game.

The 35-year-old shed light on how it felt to live with the pain amidst the surgeries and rehabs on The Emma Barnett Meets show.

Revealing that he had filmed a documentary during the rehab period, Murray mentioned that he felt like "he was in a pretty bad place" when he watched it again.

"I was in constant pain even when I went to walk the dogs so I think, initially, it's difficult to deal with but then over time the consistency of the pain and it just being every single day sort of wore me down," Andy Murray said.

"I filmed a documentary during my rehab and the injuries and surgeries and stuff and when I watch that back I kind of realize, which I didn't whilst I was going through it, like I was in a pretty bad place. So, I probably didn't deal with it particularly well you know in the end but it had been going on for a long time and it was stopping me from doing what I love as well," he added.

I dealt with discomfort in my hip for probably six or seven years: Andy Murray

Andy Murray in pain during Wimbledon 2016

Asserting that athletes do have a higher level of pain tolerance that comes with training and playing matches, the former World No. 1 reflected on his hip discomfort that has persisted for many years.

"Well, I think as athletes you're used to sort of always having a certain level of pain from the training and the matches that you do, and thats kind of normal. So, most athletes have a relatively high level of pain tolerance, but then with my hip, I dealt with discomfort in my hip for probably six or seven years," Murray said.

Murray first won Wimbledon in 2013 after missing the French Open earlier that year owing to a hip injury.

The Briton, who became World No. 1 in 2016, began struggling with injuries a year later and stated on the show that he couldn't extend his hip and was therefore not in a position to walk properly when the pain was at its worst.

"It basically from one day to the next went from, you know, I was ranked No. 1 in the world at the time, to I literally can't walk properly anymore and I couldnt extend my hip," Murray said.

The Glasgow-born player reached the finals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart earlier this month where he lost to 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

