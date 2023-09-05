"The current Djokovic is well below that of 10 years ago, Nadal would surpass Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray better than Alexander Zverev" - Toni Nadal

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni is of the firm belief that the top tennis players from a few years ago were far better than those of today.

Speaking in a column he wrote for El Pais recently, the Spaniard put Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz as the two "leaders" of the yesteryear generation and today's era. With Novak Djokovic being a mainstay in both eras, Toni Nadal asserted that today's Djokovic should be considered "well below" that of the Djokovic from 5-10 years ago.

From there on, Toni Nadal did not think it was comparable at all. For instance, he pointed out that prime Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray would easily surpass Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

Similarly, he believed that Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro were much better than Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev, much like how David Ferrer would leave Holger Rune in the dust.

"We have placed Roger Federer and Alcaraz as the two leaders of yesteryear and today . The rest of the panorama that has been revealed to us has given a fairly clear advantage in favor of those of the previous decade," Toni Nadal said.

"The current Djokovic is well below that of five or ten years ago. Without a doubt, Rafael would surpass Daniil Medvedev. Andy Murray would be better than Alexander Zverev and Stanislas Wawrinka would be better than Casper Ruud. Juan Martín del Potro would pass Andrei Rublev and I think it is clear that David Ferrer would do the same with Holger Rune," he added.

To sum up, Toni Nadal stated his belief that the previous generation players were not only "noticeably better" but also "more competitive" than the ones occupying the world stage at the moment.

"The top tennis players of a few years ago were better than those of today. I think that it is most likely so. That before the players were noticeably better and much more competitive than those of the present moment," Toni Nadal said.

"Current tennis is much more focused on hitting the ball very hard to the detriment of giving it control" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni

Toni Nadal went on to add that today's tennis is more focused on hitting the ball very hard, which in turn affects the quality of control players exert on the ball. As a result, the Spaniard felt that matches are no longer as beautiful as they used to be, while noting that playstyles have become too similar as well.

"Current tennis is much more focused on hitting the ball very hard to the detriment of giving it control and this, of course, makes it very difficult to make a difference, but also to see beautiful matches," Toni Nadal said.

