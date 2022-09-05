"The difference with Margaret Court is that she’s consistently been a jerk" - Journalist Ben Rothenberg slams Aussie following her claims of being ill-treated at Wimbledon this year

Tennis legend Margaret Court was on the receiving end of some strong words from tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg after she claimed that no one spoke to her when she attended this year's Wimbledon centennial celebrations. The Australian granted a rare extended interview to Oliver Brown of The Telegraph, who posted on Twitter that the tennis fraternity had brutally turned its back on her.

Rothenberg was quick to respond to Brown's tweet as he gave his opinion on the matter.

"If there’s a silver lining to Serena Williams retiring, it’s that we no longer have to mention Margaret Court with any regularity. There’s no good reason to be giving this woman a platform to mope about being (deservedly) ostracized because of her hurtful words and actions", responded Rothenberg.

"And it’s not an issue of tennis people being “fearful of somebody being a Christian” as this article lets her conclude. There’s lots of devout Christians in tennis tour who are fully embraced and popular. The difference with Margaret Court is that she’s consistently been a jerk", added Rothenberg.

Court has been widely criticized over the years for her controversial opinions regarding many different matters, such as openly opposing same-sex marriage and supporting South Africa's apartheid during the 70s.

Margaret Court holds on to Grand Slam record following Serena Williams' exit from US Open - for now

Tennis legend Margaret Court will hold on to her record of 24 Grand Slam titles following Serena Williams' exit from the US Open, at least for now. Williams has won 23 Grand Slams in her stellar career and was aiming for number 24 but unfornately lost to Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the competition.

Margaret Court dominated the tennis circuit from the 1960s up until the mid 1970s. The 80-year-old has won a staggering 64 Major titles, with 24 of them being singles titles, 21 of them being mixed doubles titles, and the other 19 of them being in doubles.

However, Court will be keeping a close watch on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as they sit behind her in the Grand Slam tally. The Serbian currently has 21 major titles while the Spaniard has 22 to date. Nadal is set to face Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open as he aims for his 23rd Grand Slam and potentially edges closer to Court's subliminal record.

