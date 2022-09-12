"The disrespect of making Taylor Townsend share a stage with Patrick McEnroe, Sick"- fans react to the US Open Women's doubles final presentation

Taylor Townsend had an impressive run in the women's doubles competition of the US Open. The 26-year-old partnered Caty McNally and reached the final of the tournament before losing 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 to the pair of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

It was a wonderful journey for Townsend, who had taken a hiatus from tennis due to her pregnancy.

The presentation ceremony of the women's doubles final raised a lot of eyebrows as Patrick McEnroe hosted it. Townsend and the former doubles World No. 1 share a bit of history as McEnroe was handling the junior program when Townsend's funding was stopped, thus preventing her from getting a wildcard for the main draw of the 2012 US Open.

Many fans were far from pleased with McEnroe hosting the presentation ceremony and voiced their opinions on the matter on Twitter.

"The disrespect of making Taylor Townsend share a stage with Patrick McEnroe. Sick!," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote:

"I often wonder how many more great things Taylor Townsend would have achieved in her career if Patrick McEnroe hadn’t been given free reign to terrorize her when she was a girl."

"Remember when Patrick McEnroe called Serena classless like his brother wasn't disqualified from matches for his temper tantrums? I still dislike Patrick for the way he treated Taylor Townsend when she was the #1 junior tennis player for the US," another tweet read.

One fan also stated that Patrick McEnroe should have apologized to Townsend for the treatment meted out to her.

"The irony of Patrick McEnroe MCing the womens doubles final with Taylor Townsend. He should have publicly apologized to her for the turmoil he put her in as a junior."

"I'm really excited to get back on the court and play some singles"- Taylor Townsend

In her post-match press conference, Townsend said that her run in the women's doubles will help her singles game and that she is excited to play more singles matches.

"I think both Caty and I are super motivated. Doubles really helps our singles game so I'm really excited to get back on the court and play some singles and see how this confidence and getting this far and playing really great tennis against some great players, you know, what it does for the rest of the year and going into the next year."

Townsend competed in the women's singles tournament at the 2022 US Open as well but suffered an opening-round elimination at the hands of Katerina Siniakova. Interestingly, it was Siniakova, who along with Krejcikova, later beat her in the women's doubles final as well.

