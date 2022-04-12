"The doctors said there might be a connection with the vaccine" - Ugo Humbert on possible side-effects from COVID-19 vaccination 

French player Ugo Humbert has been tipped to be one of the great young players in the sport. However, the 23-year-old has had a poor start to the season this year, having won only two matches so far in seven tournaments.

Part of the reason behind his poor performance seems to be related to COVID-19. Ugo Humbert tested positive just hours after losing to Richard Gasquet in the opening round of the 2022 Australian Open. While the Frenchman has since recovered and tested negative, he mentioned that while he was not a doctor or medicial professional, he spoke on the side effects of the vaccine and how he has been fatigued since taking the jab.

"It's very difficult to say. I'm absolutely not a doctor. I did all the possible tests, and we found nothing. It was crazy. The doctors said there might be a connection with the vaccine, but it was useless to keep searching, because we don't exactly know enough about the vaccine yet," Humbert said.

"But ten days after my shot in Toronto, of course I had played a lot, but after 45 minutes or one hour, I had cramps everywhere, and at the end of the season it was very tough for me to practice," the Frenchman said. "After an hour I was exhausted. I had to stop for three weeks. I also reacted again to COVID when I was in Australia. I think my body had not recuperated enough."

"No, I'm not the only athlete" - Ugo Humbert on other athletes facing possible vaccine side-effects

Ugo Humbert at the 2022 ATP Cup

Ugo Humbert was asked about his possible side-effects further and the Frenchman added that he isn't the only player on tour who has struggled with COVID-19 or vaccine side-effects.

"No, I'm not the only athlete. I also heard others talking about it, and I know it can happen. I was part of that situation, but I really want to forget about all this. These were tough times. I prefer not to talk about it anymore."

Humbert, who beat Daniil Medvedev earlier this year in the ATP Cup for his sole top-10 win of the year so far, has slipped to 48 in the ATP rankings. The Frenchman will next feature in the ATP 500 event at Barcelona, which begins on April 18.

