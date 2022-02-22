"The draw here is a big challenge but I'm excited to just keep playing tennis" - Rafael Nadal ahead of his Acapulco campaign

Rafael Nadal will be back in action this week in Acapulco for the first time since his record-clinching triumph at the 2022 Australian Open. While speaking to the media, the Spaniard shed light on his mindset heading into the ATP 500 event.

Nadal was initially to face Reilly Opelka in the opening round, but is now slated to take on American lucky loser Denis Kudla on Tuesday after Opelka's withdrawal. The 35-year-old finds fifth seed Matteo Berrettini in his quarter of the draw and could go on to face Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the Australian Open final in the semis.

During his interview, Rafael Nadal reminisced about the time he spent at home amidst his loved ones after winning his 21st Grand Slam trophy in Melbourne. Bidding for his fourth title in Acapulco, the Spaniard revealed that he is "excited" to be on the court again despite having a tricky draw on his hands.

"After Australia I had some super happy moments, emotional moments too back home, sharing them with the people I love," Nadal said. "But then, of course, the body goes down a little bit. Honestly, it wasn't that bad. I was able to start practicing relatively early again, so I feel I want to keep going. So that's why I'm here, I'm excited. The draw here is a big challenge but I’m excited to just keep playing tennis."

Nadal went on to express his appreciation for the kind of support he receives in Mexico. He pointed out that he seldom travels to Latin America and hence strives to perform his best whenever he plays there.

"Latin people are very passionate and for me it's always a pleasure to play in this region," Nadal continued. "So yeah, I'm excited. I know I don't play very often in Latin America, so when I have the chance to do it I always enjoy it and try to give my best and have fun. That's what I'm looking forward to this week."

"Here the conditions are quite aggressive in terms of humidity and warmth" - Rafael Nadal

The fourth seed went on to assess the playing conditions in Acapulco, describing them as "aggressive" while keeping in mind the humidity and warm temperatures. He added that he was looking forward to playing there after multiple successful runs in the past.

"Here the conditions are quite aggressive in terms of humidity and warmth," the World No. 5 said. "I had some positive feelings here in the past and I'm excited to be playing here. I hope to be ready. But I'm happy to be here and play tennis again."

Starting this year, the Mexican Open will be held at a new venue in Acapulco. Rafael Nadal reckons that the courts at the GNP Seguros Arena are slower than the ones at Melbourne Park.

"It's slower than Australia without a doubt. Bounces are more or less high. The ball is little bit heavy. In the new court there are always things that can improve," he added.

