"The dumbest question to ever be asked" - Fans shocked by Carlos Alcaraz being asked if he will be back at Wimbledon after painful Jannik Sinner loss

Carlos Alcaraz's title defense at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships came to a painful end on Sunday, with the Spaniard losing in the final to Jannik Sinner. As the two-time defending champion, Alcaraz surrendered in a 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 loss to the World No. 1 on Center Court.

Ad

At the presentation ceremony, Alcaraz did not look as distraught as he was during the match, even managing to eke out a smile or two in his speech. However, one of the questions directed at the World No. 2 during the interview has left fans on social media shocked.

After Alcaraz spoke about his loss and how he will try to bounce back from the result, the host asked him if he would 'back here at Wimbledon' in the future, a strange question that even took the 22-year-old aback.

Ad

Trending

Fans thought the same, with many wondering why the interviewer would think Alcaraz would not be back at Wimbledon, since he appears to be nowhere near retirement at this point in his career.

"I’m sorry what is he supposed to do, retire???? skip Wimbledon for life???? WHAT IS THIS QUESTION OMG," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many slammed the question for being 'stupid,' with one clever fan noting that perhaps the interviewer had prepared a series of questions to ask 38-year-old Novak Djokovic should be reach the final and then went ahead with the same list.

"Probably the dumbest question to ever be asked. What a ditz," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Most stupid question I heard today. Even Carlos was surprised by it," another said.

Here are a few more reactions from confused fans:

"Yeah WTF. That was so disrespectful for a 2 time champion," one fan wrote.

"I swear. What is gonna say? That he losted and now he won't be over. Like, I understand the point of the question, but it could do another one," one user replied.

Ad

"IKR HAHAHA I swtg she like had a prepared list for Novak or something cuz wtf?" another lamented.

Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead Jannik Sinner in the head-to-head despite Wimbledon loss

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz, despite the loss in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, continues to lead Jannik Sinner in the head-to-head record. The Spaniard is 8-5 against the Italian, who has won just one of their last six matches on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz will continue to be the World No. 2 when the rankings are refreshed on Monday, while Sinner continues his hold on the No.1 spot. Alexander Zverev remains the World No. 3 for the moment, followed by Taylor Fritz at No. 4 and Jack Draper at No. 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More