Venus Williams and Serena Williams feature in top 10 most popular names for newborn babies in America

Venus Williams and Serena Williams have unarguably been two of the biggest female sporting stars in US history. Their 21st century legacy has seeped into people's homes in the best way possible.

A survey by Betsperts has revealed that the sister duo have brought about a huge surge in sports-inspired newborn baby names.

Serena Williams ranks third behind Kobe Bryant and David Beckham in the list of most popular baby names inspired by athletes. Up to 10,620 babies have been named after the 23-time Major champion who is about to retire following the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams, meanwhile, stands seventh on the list. In 2005, she won her third Wimbledon title, her first singles Grand Slam in almost four years. This sporting moment caused a huge furor and led to a colossal 115.09% rise in the name’s recognition.

Other stars included in the top-10 most coveted baby names are Sidney Crosby, Carli Lloyd, Floyd Mayweather, Marshawn Lynch, LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams are set to compete at the US Open

Williams won her fourth US Open title 10 years ago

Venus Williams and Serena Williams have now set their focus on the upcoming US Open. The sister duo feature on the entry list for the Slam event.

While the older sister has been granted a wildcard entry, the younger Williams will be entering the tournament using a protected ranking. This will mark the ultimate tournament for Serena Williams, who is set to take a retire from professional tennis to 'evolve' in other spheres outside of it.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people," she said in Vogue’s September issue.

"Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she added.

The U.S. Tennis Association has reported a massive rise in ticket sales for the initial days of the tournament, owing to the forthcoming retirement of junior Williams.

The association has revealed that the first three nights of the U.S. Open are sold out, and the prices for the U.S. Open women’s final have seen an increase of nearly 68%.

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old won the first Grand Slam of her glittering career in New York in 1999. Venus Williams, meanwhile, has won the U.S. Slam twice in her career in 2000 and 2001.

The last Grand Slam of the season begins next week with the main draw matches scheduled to be held from August 29 to September 11.

