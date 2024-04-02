"The fact that Daniil Medvedev lost to Jannik Sinner & Rafael Nadal from two sets up in Australian Open finals... it stays in your mind": Jelena Dokic

Daniil Medvedev has lost his last two Grand Slam finals, both at the Australian Open, to Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal, respectively.

If former pro Jelena Dokic’s words are anything to go by, the losses would have taken a toll on the Russian mentally given that he was in a winning position on both occasions, against Sinner in 2024 and Nadal in 2022.

Previewing the European clay swing for the Australian Open website, Dokic said while Medvedev obviously ran into quality opposition, losing a big final after going up two sets does stay in one’s mind.

"I think that there's a combination of running into great players (in finals) … (but) I think the fact he lost to [Jannik Sinner] and [Rafael Nadal] from two-sets-to-love up in Australian Open finals, I personally think it stays in your mind,” Jelena Dokic said.

Dubbing Medvedev a “wall”, Dokic said he could continue to go about his business, but noted that adding a specific weapon to his game may help him get over the line in Grand Slam finals if he were to reach another one.

"He can just keep going, he's like a wall...." the Australian said. "He does like to manoeuver the ball around and even though he can be aggressive and has a big serve, he is comfortable playing the long points."

"I think to really finish off and win those Grand Slams, you’ve got to do it with weapons," she added.

Don't underestimate Daniil Medvedev - Jelena Dokic

Jelena Dokic conceded that while Daniil Medvedev can be hard to break past, especially on hardcourts, he needs to put more pressure on his opponents.

The Australian suggested mixing things up, adding an element of surprise by introducing serve and volley or other elements to his game to be able to do that.

"We're talking about one-percenters," Jelena Dokic said. "He's barely losing matches. As good as he is, and not many can match it (with him) especially on hard courts, you need to put that extra bit of pressure on players, knowing you can't just get balls back, you’re going to come forward, serve and volley. It's also an element of surprise."

Dokic, however, warned Medvedev's opponents against underestimating him, saying he is a smart player and does not shy away from working hard.

"Don't underestimate Medvedev. He's smart, he's a hard worker, he will work on a lot,” the Australian said.

