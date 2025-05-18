"The final isn't about playing, it's about winning" - Carlos Alcaraz gives epic first reaction after crushing Jannik Sinner in Italian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz gave a remarkable response after he secured a dominant victory against Jannik Sinner at the final of the 2025 Italian Open. The Spaniard defeated Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-1 to clinch his maiden title at the Masters tournament in Rome.

All eyes were on Foro Italico as the home favorite Sinner fought neck-to-neck in the first set against Alcaraz. However, the four-time Grand Slam Champion overturned the Italian's set points and gained control of the match, proceeding to take a 5-0 lead in the second set. He was quick to convert it into a stellar win with the display of sheer brilliance and tenacity throughout the match.

After his win, Carlos Alcaraz expressed during an on-court interview how proud he felt being able to execute his strategies lightly and maintain his form from start to finish.

“I’m proud of myself and the way I approached the game and the match. Mentally, in terms of hitting shots...tactically I think I did it pretty well. I didn’t do a rollercoaster. I maintained my good level the whole match. So I’m really really proud of everything over done today," he said.

He also didn't waste time making his intent clear with the upcoming French Open, which is the next tournament he will be on a mission to conquer.

"All eyes are on Paris right now. Everyone is focused on that tournament. Beating Jannik, winning Rome...both things together give you great confidence coming to Paris. I always say the final isn’t about playing the final, it’s about winning," he boldly announced.

Carlos Alcaraz has been able to maintain his consistency against Jannik Sinner, with his dominance against him in major clashes. With this win, he solidified his head-to-head lead, winning 7 out of 11 matches against the Italian.

However, he also ensured to acknowledged the strong comeback that Sinner had made since his return to the tour.

Carlos Alcaraz shows appreciation for Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz showered positivity on Jannik Sinner and commended his remarkable comeback after serving his three-month-long doping ban. During the on-court interaction, he said:

“I’m really happy to see Jannik back at this amazing level. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him coming from 3 months without playing. First tournament he plays, he reached the final of a Masters 1000 here in Rome. It’s something insane."

The level of competition displayed by the duo throughout their campaign in Rome ensures some stellar performances at the Roland Garros this year. The main draws for the tournament will be released on May 22, 2025.

