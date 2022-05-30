The French Open QF clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be televised for free in France

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are set for a third consecutive clash at the French Open. The duo are set to meet in the quarterfinals this year, with the match set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime France on Tuesday for free.

The tournament has inked a deal with Amazon for broadcasting rights for the tournament between 2021-2023, with 10 nighttime matches aired being part of the deal.

The World No. 1 has been in fine form, winning the last nine matches at Roland Garros and the Italian Open without having dropped a set.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard came into the tournament off the back of a foot injury but has looked healthy thus far, not dropping a set in the opening three matches of the event.

However, he was taken the distance in the fourth round against Felix Auger-Aliassime as the 21-time Grand Slam champion had to claw his way back into the match after dropping the first and fourth set.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's history at the French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have produced some of the most incredible matches in the history of the sport and the last time they met one another, they produced yet another incredible match. The duo faced off in the semifinals at Roland Garros last year, with Djokovic winning the match in four sets after losing the first.

Nadal leads Djokovic 7-2 in the head-to-head count at the Paris Major. Djokovic's only two victories at the French Open against the Spaniard came in 2015 (in straight-sets in the quarterfinals) and 2021.

Four of these nine meetings have come in the semifinals of the tournament (2007-08, 2013, 2021), while three of them have been in the final (2012, 2014, 2020). Nadal won all three finals while losing one semifinal (2021).

Despite Nadal's record against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros and his dominance at the Paris Major, the Serb enters the match as the favorite given Nadal's foot injury concerns, poor form and their match last year as well.

