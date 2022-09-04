"The girlfriend he abused probably thought the same before dating him" - Tennis fans lash out at Coco Gauff for speaking in favor of Nick Kyrgios

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has created quite a stir on the tennis circuit for his antics both on and off the court. American teenager Coco Gauff recently spoke in favor of the 27-year-old. At her recent press conference after her third-round win against Madison Keys at the US Open, Gauff spoke about her friendship with Kyrgios and stated that she does not perceive him to be a bad person.

However, Gauff's comments about the Australian have led to criticism being levied at the American on Twitter.

One fan reminded the teenager about Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend accusing him of assault.

"The girlfriend he abused probably thought the very same before dating him, Coco (Gauff) .They all are not “the bad guys", " tweeted the user.

They all are not “the bad guys “ TennisBuzz @TennisBuzz Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… The girlfriend he abused probably thought the very same before dating him , Coco .They all are not “the bad guys “ twitter.com/tennisbuzz/sta… The girlfriend he abused probably thought the very same before dating him , Coco . They all are not “the bad guys “ twitter.com/tennisbuzz/sta…

Joe from Jersey @Joe4Jersey @TennisBuzz He is rude and obscene.. Nothing to misunderstand.. Anyone else behaved that way Coco Gauff wouldn't be defending him. @TennisBuzz He is rude and obscene.. Nothing to misunderstand.. Anyone else behaved that way Coco Gauff wouldn't be defending him.

Another user pointed out that Kyrgios' good demeanor towards Gauff wasn't indicative of how he was as a person.

"Just because he’s nice to you, doesn’t mean he’s a good person in general… Coco please you can do better than this," tweeted another user.

Tracy 🌼 @Trace_Janey @slaycoric @TennisBuzz Totally agree. I don’t know how anyone can defend his antics on the court. Spitting?? C’mon now. That’s about as unprofessional as you can be. Imo, he’s a disgrace to tennis. I don’t care how good is game is. @slaycoric @TennisBuzz Totally agree. I don’t know how anyone can defend his antics on the court. Spitting?? C’mon now. That’s about as unprofessional as you can be. Imo, he’s a disgrace to tennis. I don’t care how good is game is.

Below are some more tweets criticizing Gauff for her statement.

NawTTrouble KPSS @NawTrouble @TennisBuzz Coco should try swearing and spitting at her box. See how that goes. @TennisBuzz Coco should try swearing and spitting at her box. See how that goes.

Krejcikova: some minutes in the toilet

WTA players: Such a drama queen, cheater, bad attitude, etc,



Kyrgios: Spits in the crowd, in the court, terrorizes the ball kids, scolds the umpires

WTA players: Oh he's not that bad @Bandreescu_ : Asks for a MTOKrejcikova: some minutes in the toiletWTA players: Such a drama queen, cheater, bad attitude, etc,Kyrgios: Spits in the crowd, in the court, terrorizes the ball kids, scolds the umpiresWTA players: Oh he's not that bad @TennisBuzz @Bandreescu_ : Asks for a MTO Krejcikova: some minutes in the toilet WTA players: Such a drama queen, cheater, bad attitude, etc,Kyrgios: Spits in the crowd, in the court, terrorizes the ball kids, scolds the umpiresWTA players: Oh he's not that bad

val @visceralfeel TennisBuzz @TennisBuzz Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… honestly super disappointed in her for this him being nice to you doesn’t take take away the fact that he’s a pos twitter.com/tennisbuzz/sta… honestly super disappointed in her for this him being nice to you doesn’t take take away the fact that he’s a pos twitter.com/tennisbuzz/sta…

Mladenovic25languages @toiletbreak12 twitter.com/TennisBuzz/sta… TennisBuzz @TennisBuzz Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… Oh no please not you Coco not you!!! Oh no please not you Coco not you!!!😞 twitter.com/TennisBuzz/sta…

Jess @mallini_iyer TennisBuzz @TennisBuzz Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… Coco Gauff leaps to the defence of Nick Kyrgios, saying: 'He's not the bad guy' tennisbuzz.net/coco-gauff-lea… Another Nick 'is not a bad guy' WTA fan girl. twitter.com/TennisBuzz/sta… Another Nick 'is not a bad guy' WTA fan girl. twitter.com/TennisBuzz/sta…

Coco Gauff credits Nick Kyrgios for helping to boost her career

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

Coco Gauff has been in quite the form at the ongoing US Open. Following her dominant third-round win over compatriot Madison Keys at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff shed some light on the Australian's influence over her career in her post-match press conference.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis "Overall, he's a nice person; I can never dislike him" - Coco Gauff on her friendship with Nick Kyrgios dlvr.it/SXhYzX "Overall, he's a nice person; I can never dislike him" - Coco Gauff on her friendship with Nick Kyrgios dlvr.it/SXhYzX

Coco Gauff complimented Kyrgios' serve before touching on his controversial on-court behavior and added that she thought the Aussie was "a nice person."

“I think he has a great serve,” Gauff said about Kyrgios. “I mean, I don't talk about his on-court game. We all know he's great. I know there's things on the court that he does that people don't agree with. I probably don't agree with some things," she said.

“Overall, I think he's a nice person. At least he's always been to me. I remember I first hit with him, he probably doesn't remember this, I was 13 years old at Miami Open. He finished his practice, hit with me for, like, 30 minutes," she added.

Speaking on how Kyrgios complimented her game and took time out of his schedule to practice with her as a kid, she stated that hearing positive feedback from a player of Kyrgios' stature gave her the confidence to believe in herself.

"I think, in the end it helped me in the long run as a player hitting with him. He told me good things about my game. At that time I'm like, Nick Kyrgios thinks I'm a good player. You start to believe that and gain confidence in that," she said.

