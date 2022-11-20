"The girls with a different approach can beat her" - Qinwen Zheng reveals the chinks in Iga Swiatek's armor

Rising tennis star Qinwen Zheng believes that Iga Swiatek can be beaten on hardcourts with the right strategy.

In a recent interview, Zheng stated that while the World No. 1 has had an outstanding season, players with a "different approach".

"This year was really exceptional. She has very good spin on sand, it's hard to beat her there, but on hard surfaces I think the girls with a different approach can beat her," Zheng said.

Zheng has played against Swiatek twice and lost both times. During her match against Swiatek at Roland Garros, the pair's first meeting, she claimed she had "female problems" (she attributed the loss to menstruation between the lines). In their second meeting in San Diego, Zheng finished the match with a sprained ankle.

The 20-year-old's objective for 2023 is to cement herself as one of the WTA's best players.

"I am looking forward to taking the place of one of the top players next year. I am truly willing to submit everything to this," she asstered.

"I myself am not in favor of comparing different generations" - Qinwen Zheng

In the same interview, Qinwen Zheng reflected on how comparing players of different generations is not ideal. She added that it would be easy to pull someone from another age, throw them into another era, and then remark on how the person would've performed in that era.

"I myself am not in favor of comparing different generations. It's easiest to pull one player from the group, throw her into another era and then comment on how she would have "played" then and there. We'll never know," she stated.

Zheng named Roger Federer as her idol and also said that she admired the likes of Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters and Li Na. Growing up, she said she adored Williams and admired her for her strong forehand, aggressive playing style, and overall game.

"Anyway, when I was little I looked up to Serena Williams. I loved her style of play, her aggressive strokes, her charisma, her tremendous forehand. When a girl has that kind of power in the game, everything is so much easier," she said.

