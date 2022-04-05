"The goals and our thoughts about what he can reach, now it's very difficult to say - let him play" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on whether Carlos Alcaraz is a future World No. 1

Juan Carlos Ferrero has called for Carlos Alcaraz to be allowed to focus on tennis amid questions over whether he is a potential World No. 1. The 2003 French Open champion also admitted he was not surprised by the progress of his charge following his Miami Open victory.

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the 2022 Miami Open on Sunday to claim his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown. The 18-year-old broke Novak Djokovic's record to become the youngest man to ever win the Miami Open.

The Spaniard also became the third youngest ATP Masters 1000 champion after Michael Chang and Rafael Nadal. He has climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 11 following his biggest career triumph to date.

Speaking in an interview after the Miami Open final, the Murcian star's coach was asked if Alcaraz was a potential future World No. 1.

"Let him flow," Ferrero said. "I think the goals and our thoughts about what's going to be and what he can reach, now it's very difficult to say. Let him play. I think he's able to do a great year, even let's cross [our] fingers [that] Grand Slams [are] maybe [the] next step, to maybe be part [of them] at the end of the second week."

"But of course he has to practise and he has to stay focused, because now I think it's very easy to unfocus and people around [are] going to [give him] a lot of 'Hellos'," Ferrero continued. "So the team [will] make a bubble and [will] let him stay calm at home these days, and then [he will] go back, work normally, and then go to Monte-Carlo and try to give his best, as always, as there is no other way."

"It surprises me not at all, but of course it's been very, very fast and very quick, so not easy to do it" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on Carlos Alcaraz's development

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz celebrate after Next Gen ATP Finals

Juan Carlos Ferrero also discussed how early he recognized the talent and potential that Carlos Alcaraz possesses. The former World No. 1 started coaching his fellow Spaniard in 2018.

"I remember when he was practising with some of the players that they were somewhat higher in the rankings than him, he was 16 or 17, and he could adapt his game to the level of the other players," Ferrero said. "It means that he has something and is going to keep working on that and keep working every day."

"So his potential was there, and I was only [there] to let it flow and let it play and keep things in a good path," Ferrero added. "So it surprises me not at all, but of course it's been very, very fast and very quick, so not easy to do it."

Alcaraz is next set to feature at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo, which will be held from April 11-17. He holds a 18-2 record this year and is 3-0 in ATP finals, having also won in Rio in February and Umag last July.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan