"The GOAT is coming for what is hers, the journey to 24 isn't done" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams being announced as part of the line-up at the National Bank Open

Serena Williams is scheduled to play next at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto following her exit from the Wimbledon Championships and tennis fans couldn't contain their excitement at the idea of watching her in action once again.

Following her first-round exit at the hands of Harmony Tan from SW19, the 23-time Grand Slam champion stayed back in England but the site of her next appearance was a topic of wide speculation on social media. Many fans were wondering if the American would only show up at the US Open at the end of August, and if she would be lacking in match practice if that were the case.

Today, however, all that changed when the 40-year-old's participation at the WTA1000 event (August 6-14) in Canada was confirmed. The former World No. 1 will be joined by a very strong line-up, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, defending champion Camila Giorgi and 41 of the 43 highest-ranked players in the world rankings.

Users on Twitter saw her participation as concrete proof of the fact that she was very serious about her comeback and that the appearance at Wimbledon was no mere fluke.

With the American still needing one more Slam title to match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams, fans were of the opinion that it was smart of her to get more matches under her belt before showing up at Flushing Meadows later.

"Serena Williams isn't done! The GOAT is coming for what is hers, the journey to 24 isn't done," one fan tweeted.

"That's awesomeeeeeeeeee! The Champ is back and ready to grace the courts of Toronto again! Let's go," another account posted.

"We playing warm up tournaments? Okay girl," one user wrote.

"I like that Serena Williams is making her way back into Tennis. Again, I thought she moved well at Wimbledon her shots went a little rogue but overall she looked good. Now stopping anxiety happening from watching her play has not changed lol," another fan tweeted.

Serena Williams is a three-time winner at the National Bank Open

Serena Williams has won the National Bank Open three times till date

Serena Williams will show up at the 2022 National Bank Open looking to win her fourth title in Toronto, having won the tournament in 2000, 2011 and 2013. While she defeated compatriot Jennifer Capriati in the final to win her first title at the event, she outdid Samantha Stosur and Sorana Cirstea respectively in the finals to win her second and third titles.

Most recently, the 23-time Grand Slam champion finished as the runner-up in the 2019 edition, retiring from the summit clash midway through the first set against Bianca Andreescu.

