"6 of the 13 wonders of the world in one photo" - Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to Serena Williams meeting Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo with her family

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who shares a friendly relationship with Serena Williams and Greek basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, recently reacted to an image of Williams and her family meeting Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, a professional basketball player who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, took to Twitter to share an adorable picture from their get-together.

"Great family time with three GOATs," wrote Antetokounmpo, tagging Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia Ohanian were also in the picture. Tsitsipas complimented everyone as he referred to them as "6 of the 13 wonders of the world".

"6 of the 13 wonders of the world in one photo," quoted Tsitsipas.

Over the years, Tsitsipas has developed a good friendship with fellow countryman Antetokounmpo. On many occasions, Tsitsipas admired the dedication and hardwork of Antetokounmpo.

Nicknamed the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo has been twice awarded as the 'most valuable player' or MVP of the NBA season. Tsitsipas is a huge supporter of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I'm the biggest Milwaukee fan. I don't really watch all the games but he has converted me into a Milwaukee fan," Tsitsipas said in an interview last year. "I'm rooting for them, I want them to go for the championship."

On the other hand, Tsitsipas also has tremendous respect for tennis legend Williams. They even trained together at times because they were both coached by Patrick Mouratoglou earlier.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also shared a funny reaction to the picture.

"One for sure..Olympia and I have work to do. So good spending time with you & your family," said Ohanian.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' run at Wimbledon 2022

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas started strong in the first couple of rounds at the recently concluded 2022 Wimbledon Championships. However, he stumbled in the third round against Nick Kyrgios.

Despite capturing the first set, he fell short against the Aussie in a highly controversial match, losing 7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(9-7).

Soon after the match ended, both Tsitsipas and Kyrgios received heavy fines for their behavior during the match.

