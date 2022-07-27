"The haircut….the outfit….what was I thinking!" - Chris Evert reacts to an old picture with Debbie Reynolds 

Former legendary tennis player Chris Evert reacted to one of her old pictures, in which she is seen with former American actor, singer, and businesswoman Debbie Reynolds. The picture, which was shared on Twitter by 'Tennis Historian' is almost 46 years old.

Evert, who won 18 singles slam titles in her glorious career, made a guest appearance on the "Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson". John Newcombe, Arthur Ashe, and Martina Navratilova were the other three tennis players who made an appearance on the show during the 1970s.

Chris Evert remarked on her choice of haircut and the outfit but admitted she loved Debbie Reynolds.

Chris Evert wrote, "Yikes…🤦‍♀️the haircut….the outfit….what was I thinking! But loved Debbie Reynolds👏👍."

Meanwhile, Debbie Reynolds' career spanned for almost 70 years. She bagged a plethora of awards for her acting and singing and had a successful career in Hollywood.

Evert, on the other hand, had a glorious tennis career and she dominated the sport in her heyday. She won a record seven French Open titles while clinching a joint-record six US Open titles. Evert also went on to win two Australian Open titles and won twice at Wimbledon.

The American was famous for her rivalry with Martina Navratilova during her career. Navratilova had a 43-37 advantage against Evert in their 80 meetings.

"Get your head in the game, you're not finished here" - Ajla Tomljanovic details words of support from Chris Evert

Ajla Tomljanovic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic recently revealed that Chris Evert always kept motivating her during Wimbledon while talking to Mitch Michals on the Inside In podcast. The 29-year-old, who was born in Croatia, had a good run at the Championships as she made it to the quarterfinal at SW19. However, her journey ended when she lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina in a three-set contest.

Tomljanovic spoke about her relationship with Evert. The duo have known each other for a long time and the Australian elaborated on the words of advice Evert has provided to her, especially in the first round of tournaments and in between rounds.

"She's funny because she will text me, she always texts me before my first round, like, 'Good luck, you got this', and then the more I start winning, she will always text me in my day off and be like, 'Hey, get your head in the game, you're not finished here,'" Tomljanovic said.

"So she'd always be the one that will give all the encouragement but always keep me hungry for more and remind me like 'You're not done here'. It's almost like 'I hope you enjoyed yesterday but today, you're thinking about tomorrow'. And I always love that because she's right, I didn't come here just to make the third or fourth round, and at the end of the day, she was proud of me but I just love that she just keeps my head where it should be," Tomljanovic added.

Earlier this week, Chris Evert was honored with the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the annual ESPYs.

