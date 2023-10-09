“The hardest thing for me to get used to so far” - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle on hot water tradition in China

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared her unique encounter with a Chinese tradition during her stay in China for the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

As Riddle explores China while supporting her boyfriend Fritz in one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments, she stumbled upon a fascinating aspect of Chinese culture that took her by surprise.

On Sunday, October 8, Riddle took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts on this unique custom.

"The hardest thing for me to get used to so far about China is when they give you water at a restaurant, it's always served hot. Just plain hot water," Riddle wrote.

The custom of serving hot water in Chinese restaurants might seem unusual to many Westerners, but it holds profound significance in Chinese culture. Riddle delved deeper into the reasons behind this intriguing tradition.

In her subsequent Instagram story, Riddle shared her findings, shedding light on the ancient wisdom of Chinese medicine.

"Under the precepts of Chinese medicine, balance is key, and hot or warm water is considered essential to balance cold and humidity; in addition, it is believed to promote blood circulation and toxin release," she quoted from an article by the Los Angeles Times.

Taylor Fritz to face Diego Schwartzman in the Shanghai Masters third round

While Riddle enjoys the hot water and the cultural insights, Taylor Fritz is gearing up for a tough challenge at the Shanghai Masters. The American will face Diego Schwartzman in the third round of the ATP 1000 event on Monday, October 9.

Fritz, who received a bye in the first round, defeated Yosuke Watanuki in three sets, 7-6(2), 6-7(6), 6-4, in his second-round match. The American has been in impressive form this season, winning two ATP titles. He also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Schwartzman, on the other hand, had to battle through two tough matches to reach the third round. He edged past Luca Van Assche in three sets, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, in his opening match, and then beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the second round.

The Argentine has struggled with injuries and poor form this year, dropping to No. 130 in the rankings. He has not won a title since the Buenos Aires Open in March 2021.

This will be the fourth meeting between Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman on the ATP tour, with their head-to-head record standing at 2-1 in favor of the Argentine. Their latest meeting was at Los Cabos Open in 2019, where the latter prevailed in straight sets, 7-6(6), 6-3, in the final.

The winner of the match will face either Lorenzo Sonego or Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 16.