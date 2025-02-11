"The 'hype' around Emma Navarro is so inflated";"Canadians ain't sparing Americans" - Fans react to Leylah Fernandez crushing Navarro in Qatar Open 2R

Emma Navarro's campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open has ended in a disappointing opening-round loss to Leylah Fernandez. Tennis fans were quick to criticize Navarro, expressing frustration over the American's subpar display in the contest.

Navarro's 2025 season has gotten off to a tumultuous start, producing mixed results. After early exits at the Adelaide International and Brisbane International, the American made a run to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before falling short against Iga Swiatek.

However, the World No. 9's momentum didn't extend to the Qatar Open. Following a first-round bye, Emma Navarro squared off against Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the WTA 1000 event. Fernandez entered the clash with a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head record and dominated the encounter to claim a 6-2, 6-2 victory in just 66 minutes.

Following Navarro's crushing defeat, several fans claimed that she was overrated and questioned whether the 23-year-old deserved a spot in the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

"The “hype” around Emma is so inflated 🙄," a fan wrote.

"There is no way Emma Navarro is a top ten player," one fan posted.

"Hot Girl Leylah moving so crazy. Emma Navarro really is the new Sakkari... Makes you pause and think "How did this girl reach top 10?????" every time she plays," another fan shared.

"Emma Navarro’s downfall has to be studied!! She’s been in TERRIBLE form recently! What a damn shame! If u don’t have the passion for tennis STOP PLAYING u clearly don’t need the money for it.," said another.

Others took a more lighthearted approach, joking that Canadians like Leylah Fernandez and Denis Shapovalov weren't sparing American players since US President Donald Trump announced his tariff measures against Canada.

"Canadians ain't sparing the Americans," one fan commented.

""Lefty Canadian Beats an American Billionaire" The Sun, I'll be waiting for my job offer shortly, thank you," another fan chimed in.

"Leylah saw Shapo beating all those Americans and wanted to join in the fun," a fan quipped.

"Hell yeah, no more losses to the Americans since the tariff threats, I can taste the maple," joked another.

Leylah Fernandez to face Paula Badosa or Amanda Anisimova in Qatar Open 3R after win over Emma Navarro

Leylah Fernandez - Source: Getty

Following her win over Emma Navarro, Leylah Fernandez will face the winner of the blockbuster clash between Paula Badosa and Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the 2025 Qatar Open.

If Fernandez emerges victorious and advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA 100o event, she will likely come up against third seed Coco Gauff3, followed by a potential semifinal clash with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Navarro will be back in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, scheduled to commence on February 16. The American will continue her quest to win her maiden WTA 1000 title at the event.

