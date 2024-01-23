"The hypocrisy is quite stunning" - Martina Navratilova suggests double standards in NFL fans’ attitudes towards Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce

Martina Navratilova has called out the 'hypocrisy' of some NFL fans who praised Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce for his actions at the AFC divisional playoff game while criticizing singer Taylor Swift for supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowl center for the Eagles, was in attendance at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday (21 January) to watch his younger brother Travis play for the Chiefs. He was seen on the broadcast in a suite, screaming and cheering shirtless for his brother while holding a beer.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis, was also spotted at the game, wearing a Chiefs jersey and a red beanie. The pop star, who has won 12 Grammy Awards, was seen cheering as her boyfriend helped the Chiefs secure a 27-24 victory.

However, some NFL fans were not impressed by Swift’s presence, accusing her of being a distraction for Travis. Here are some reactions:

"taylor swift ruined the NFL," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Facts lol can’t even enjoy the commercials without her popping up," another user wrote.

"Is she on the football field? No? Get her off my screen."

The backlash against Swift was met with criticism by her loyal fans, who defended her right to support her boyfriend and enjoy the game. One fan tweeted:

"Jason Kelce cheering for his brother’s team: AMAZING SUPPORTIVE AND HILARIOUS. Taylor Swift cheering for her boyfriend’s team: SHAMELESS ANNOYING ATTENTION WH*RE."

Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, quoted the fan's tweet, suggesting double standards in the fans’ negative reactions towards Swift. She wrote:

"Right? The hypocrisy is quite stunning."

Martina Navratilova weighs in on Dua Lipa's concerns about female pop stars facing criticism for being 'political' and 'smart'

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently responded to the concerns raised by British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa regarding the challenges faced by female pop stars when expressing political takes.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lipa talked about the notion surrounding female pop stars. She noted that people tend to reject the idea of female pop stars being both intellectually sharp and politically conscious, lamenting that the public often prefers these artists to focus only on singing rather than embracing their diverse talents.

“I don’t know if people believe that I like to read books, or people believe that these conversations are my own. I think it’s a thing of what people want from their pop stars. They don’t want you to be political. They don’t want you to be smart. Not that I’m trying to prove myself in that way, but there is so much more to me than just what I do,” Lipa said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her thoughts on the statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bingo," Martina Navratilova wrote.