"The more I see, the more I'm loving it" - Coco Gauff gives her nod of approval to Ben Shelton's colorful French Open 2024 kit

Coco Gauff has given a nod of approval to Ben Shelton's 2024 French Open kit. Shelton has been sponsored by the Swiss sportswear and shoe brand On since March 2023.

Besides Ben Shelton, On also sponsors WTA’s World No. 1 Iga Świątek, who was the first female tennis player to join the brand.

Shelton is currently competing in the second French Open of his career and is on a quest to clinch his first Grand Slam title. The 21-year-old is seeded 15th in this year's edition of the tournament. He faced Hugo Gaston and emerged victorious 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

Shelton wore a sleeveless crewneck top that featured a blend of navy blue, orange, and white hues, with shorts that had a similar color scheme. After Shelton’s first-round match on Monday, he posted a couple of images on his Instagram account celebrating his win. Moments later, Coco Gauff shared her admiration for his kit, mentioning that her love for the kit increases every time she sees it.

“the more I see the kit the more i'm loving it” Coco Gauff commented.

Coco Gauff's Instagram comment

Shelton's first appearance at the French Open was last season when he experienced an early exit, eliminated by Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. The World No. 15 has competed in all four Grand Slams, with his best performance being a semifinal appearance at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff once spoke about partnering with Ben Shelton for mixed doubles

During the 2024 Indian Wells Open, Coco Gauff was asked in an interview if she would like to partner with her compatriot Ben Shelton for mixed doubles. In a video posted on the official Indian Wells Open Instagram account, she responded that she would partner with him for fun, but he isn't her dream partner in doubles.

She added that he has already asked, and she is hopeful about a future partnership. However, at the moment, she would like to partner with 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

"I mean for fun, I would just say, Ben Shelton, but he is not a dream," Gauff joked when asked about the partners she had in mind for playing mixed doubles. "That could easily happen. He's already asked me, but, well, I got to focus on singles," Gauff said.

"It will happen one day. Just not too soon," Gauff said in the interview. "Probably, Rafa then," she added

Gauff is also through to the second round of the 2024 French Open after defeating Julia Avdeeva in straight sets. She will now face Tamara Zidanšek in the second round on Wednesday.

