"The iconic image of Venus and Serena Williams in those braids and beads, Oracene was the designer of that" - Aunjanue Ellis 

The release of King Richard last year, an autobiographical film based on the lives of Venus and Serena Williams, gave tennis fans a whole new insight into the early lives of the champion duo.

Aunjanue Ellis, the actor who played the role of Oracene Price (the Williams sisters' mother) in the film, has put forth her experience of working on the sets and getting acquainted with the Williams family.

In a conversation with fellow actor Cynthia Erivo, Ellis spoke about the role that Price played in their success. Recalling the duo's early years on tour, Ellis revealed the iconic image of the two sisters with braided hair and white beads was designed by their mother.

"That this image that we have the iconic image that we have of Venus and Serena in those braids right in those braids and those beads," Ellis said. "Their mother was the designer of that image you know."

Ellis said the image not only succeeded in making both Venus and Serena icons, but also in empowering young black female athletes. The actress also said she felt that by sending them out on court with a small piece of their heritage and culture in the form of beads, Price opened the floodgates for representation of a previously marginalized demographic.

"We just thought they were looking cute, you know, and representing us, being authentic," Ellis said. "But we didn't know the backstory of that."

"It was their mother saying, listen, when you go into this world that does not support you that does not has not seen you up until now, and will try to continue to not see you even when you're in your 30s," she continued. "I want you to walk on that court and be reminded not just of me, not just of your father, not just of your sisters but the long line of women who had to stand alone."

"Tools of survival, that's what Venus and Serena Williams' mother gave them" - Aunjanue Ellis

Describing tennis as a very "isolating" sport, Ellis said Venus and Serena Williams' mother gave them certain "totems" to hold on to. That, according to the actor, became a tool for survival for the duo during their early years.

"They're totems that they can hold on to," Ellis said. "Tennis is a very isolating sport. As opposed to other other games, you can't consult with anybody, you can't. You are out there by yourself. They were no tools of survival. That's what she gave them, I think."

Serena and Venus Williams missed the 2022 Australian Open, marking the first time since 1997 that both sisters were not present at the Melbourne Major.

