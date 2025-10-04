Zheng Qinwen recently withdrew from the 2025 Wuhan Open. In light of this, fans ridiculed the Chinese tennis star for dismissing Iga Swiatek's complaints about the challenging WTA schedule.
During the ongoing China Open, former World No.1 and six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek criticized the WTA schedule that demands players to mandatorily compete in four Grand Slams, ten WTA 1000 events and six WTA 500 events. In response to this, Qinwen came to the defence of the schedule stating,
“I don't think for a professional player the calendar is too much because the strongest players survive and that's the rules in my head.”
More recently, Zheng Qinwen announced that she has withdrawn from the Wuhan Open, a mandatory WTA 1000 event. In light of this, one fan on X wrote,
“The irony ..this poseur stating earlier the tennis schedule isn't strenuous.”
Another fan criticized Qinwen, writing,
“Guess she just wasn't ‘strong enough’.”
Here is how other tennis enthusiasts reacted to Zheng Qinwen’s withdrawal from the Wuhan Open:
“Poor thing isn't surviving,” one fan wrote.
“Didn't she say that other players should stop complaining and there is no problem with the long WTA calendar? I guess not if you don't play for several months,” another added.
“Hmm wasn't she talking about how the schedule is fine?” one X user commented.
“Oh no the Charles Darwin of tennis is down, the survival of the fittest i guess,” yet another fan chimed in.
Zheng Qinwen withdraws from the Ningbo Open
Zheng Qinwen has had a difficult 2025 season. Earlier this year, the tennis star underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow due to persistent pain. She returned to action at the China Open but was forced to retire midway through her second round match after she re-injured her elbow.
Now, Qinwen has withdrawn from the Wuhan Open event as well as the Ningbo Open, a WTA 500 tournament. In an official statement released by the tournament’s social media accounts, the tennis star said,
"Hey everyone, after talking with my doctor and discussing with my team, I'm really sorry to say I have to pull out of this year's Ningbo Open. I really hope to be back in Ningbo next year. Wishing this year's tournament a great success. Thanks for all your support and concern.
Prior to the China Open, Zheng Qinwen was last seen in action at the Wimbledon Championships where she made an opening round exit. With her withdrawals from the Wuhan Open and Ningbo Open events, it remains to be seen whether Qinwen can now qualify for the WTA Finals.