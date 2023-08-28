"The joy of my life, my love, my wife" - Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun gushes over the Tunisian as she celebrates her birthday ahead of US Open

Ons Jabeur’s husband Karim Kamoun has shared his heartfelt wishes as the Tunisian celebrates her birthday ahead of her US Open campaign.

Ons Jabeur is currently in New York for the US Open, where she will be looking to better her runner-up finish from last year. On August 28, a day before her opening match, the player turned 29.

Jabeur’s husband Karim Kamoun shared an image of her on social media, where she can be seen celebrating her birthday. Kamoun professed his love for his partner with a loving message.

“My friend, my confidant, the joy of my life, my love, my wife, I wish you a happy birthday, I love you,” he wrote in a hearty Instagram post.

Karim Kamoun on Instagram

Ons Jabeur started dating Karim Kamoun in 2013. After two years of being together, the couple tied the knot in 2015. Ever since they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for each other publicly.

A former Tunisian fencer, Kamoun has a master’s degree in sports science. He is currently devoting his time to Jabeur, serving as her fitness coach. He thus accompanies the former World No. 2 to all her tournaments and has been her pillar of support.

"That's a message for my husband" – Ons Jabeur hilariously reveals her bucket list item while in New York with Karim Kamoun for US Open

Ons Jabeur and Karim Kamoun at the 2022 Charleston Open

In a recent video for the US Open, Ons Jabeur revealed what she fancies the most while contesting the final Slam of the season.

Jabeur, who is no stranger to New York, having featured in the tournament’s main draw seven times previously, said that she enjoys date nights in the Big Apple. She also hilariously demanded that her husband take note of her revelation.

“Usually, date nights are really good in New York. That’s a message for my husband,” Jabeur joked.

Despite being plagued by injuries this season, she has obtained some impressive results and is one of the top five favorites to win the title this year.

Most notably, the three-time Grand Slam finalist lifted her fourth career title at the 2023 Charleston Open and although she was unable to clinch the title at the Wimbledon Championships, she replicated her feat from last year and reached the final at SW19 yet again.

She will hope to repeat her heroics at the US Open as well, albeit do one better and win her maiden Grand Slam this time around.

The World No. 5 will kick off her campaign against Colombia’s Camila Osorio on August 29.