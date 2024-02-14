"The judgement Nick Kyrgios gets from the media is never correct...he is so good for the sport" - Dane Sweeny

Rising Australian tennis star Dane Sweeny recently claimed that the media shows bias towards Nick Kyrgios and praised his fellow countryman for bringing attention to the sport.

Sweeny rose to prominence after making his first Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2024 Australian Open on his home soil. He secured victories over Matteo Gigante, Luca Nardi and Zizou Bergs in the qualifying rounds to advance to the first round, where he was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 by Francisco Cerundolo.

Dane Sweeny recently participated in the Bengaluru Open, where he faced a first-round exit at the hands of Italy's Stefano Napolitano. During his time in India, the Aussie spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda about Nick Kyrgios and praised the latter, saying he is one of the "most talented" players right now.

"Yeah, definitely. I think he is probably the most talented or one of the most talented right now. I don't know him too much on a personal level, so really can't say too much," Sweeny said.

The 23-year-old then discussed how the media's judgment of Kyrgios is often flawed considering the former Wimbledon finalist brings attention to the sport, whether positive or negative.

"I know the media likes to skew things. The judgement he gets from the media is never correct. So, I don't have too much to say about him, but he is so good for the sport," Sweeny said.

"Not many people can bring that much attention to the sport, good or bad. At the end of the day, he is bringing attention to the sport, making it more renowned. So, that helps for sure and I hope to see him back on court soon," he added.

Nick Kyrgios made his commentary debut at Australian Open 2024

Nick Kyrgios interviewing Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, absent from tennis for a while due to a knee injury, was expected to make a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open. However, he didn't compete in the tournament; instead, he made his commentary debut with Eurosport.

Kyrgios conducted interviews with players, such as Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic, among others and also expressed a sentiment of longing to play on the courts at Melbourne Park during the tournament fortnight.

"Over the past week being at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, I’ve been happy. Of course, there’s a part of me watching on that would love nothing more than to be out there," the 28-year-old Aussie said (via The Age).