"The King" - Victoria Azarenka, Andy Murray and other tennis stars left in awe of Lionel Messi as Argentina advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals

Victoria Azarenka, Andy Murray and other tennis players have reacted to the nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Saturday (December 10).

Argentina kept their dream alive by defeating the Dutch 4-3 on penalties to advance to the semifinals. Lionel Messi, Argentina's star player and captain, played a central role for his country, scoring one goal and assisting another.

The Paris Saint-Germain player assisted Nahuel Molina in the first half before converting a penalty in the 73rd minute to give Argentina a two-goal lead. However, Dutchman Wout Weghorst came off the bench and scored twice to level the proceedings to take the match into extra time and then penalties, where the South Americans emerged as the winners.

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who kept a close eye on the contest, later took to Instagram and praised Messi by calling him "The King".

Victoria Azarenka's Instagram story

Andy Murray reacted to the game by referring to Messi as "Messiah" and hitting back at British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who had earlier called the Argentine skipper "Missi."

“Messiah more like,” wrote Andy Murray on Twitter.

Monica Puig, who retired from tennis earlier this year, took to Twitter to take delight in her fellow South Americans' victory.

“Argentinaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!” she tweeted.

Juan Martin del Potro reacted to the game by posting a picture of Messi hugging Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper who had made two crucial saves early in the penalty shootout to put his team in the driving seat.

Diego Schwartzman was also excited over Argentina’s win, writing:

“Jijijiji”

"Been my life dream to see Messi play" - Victoria Azarenka cheers on Lionel Messi's Argentina following the ongoing FIFA World Cup

Victoria Azarenka in action at the 2013 Mutua Madrid Open

Victoria Azarenka is an avid soccer fan who has been closely following the ongoing FIFA World Cup and cheering on Lionel Messi's Argentina.

A few days ago, she watched Argentina's World Cup opener live in Qatar and expressed her joy at getting the opportunity to see Messi play.

"Been my life dream to see Messi play for 🇦🇷 #WorldCup2022," Azarenka tweeted.

The two-time Grand Slam winner also posted an adorable picture of her son Leo relaxing on their pet dog Guapo while watching soccer earlier on social media.

"Watching #WorldcupQatar2022," Victoria Azarenka tweeted.

Azarenka was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open, where she reached the semifinals but lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-1. Her best Grand Slam results of the season were her Round of 16 appearances at the Australian Open and the US Open.

The 33-year-old concluded her 2022 season with a 24-13 win-loss record and ranked World No. 26. She has won 21 WTA singles titles to date, including two Major singles titles at the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open.

