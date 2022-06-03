"The last couple of matches we've seen her raise her level, that's when a top player is the most dangerous" - Chanda Rubin on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has gone from strength to strength en route to the 2022 French Open final, raising her level during the most crucial matches, believes former pro Chanda Rubin.

Swiatek earned yet another convincing win in Thursday's semifinal, beating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1. The Russian had not dropped a set throughout the tournament before coming up against the Pole.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel, Rubin pointed out that while the World No. 1 has had her share of ups and downs at Roland Garros this year, her response has been that of a champion and top player.

"We've seen some ebs and flows from Swiatek , but through it all, she's really been able to get back on track time and time again. The last couple of matches now, we've seen her raise her level. That's when a top player is the most dangerous and now she's eyeing the finish line," Rubin said of Iga Swiatek.

With her victory in the semifinals, the 2020 French Open champion matched Serena Williams' streak of 34 consecutive match wins. She is now just one win away from equalling Venus Williams' haul of 35 straight wins - the most on the WTA tour since 2000.

While chasing records can have an effect on a player's nerves during crunch matches, Rubin highlighted how Swiatek has done a great job handling the pressure.

"There's so much at stake for Swiatek now that she is in this final. You think about all of that, being maybe on her mind before her semifinal match. Look at how well she handled the nerves, handled that pressure, and it's really been building throughout the tournament," continued Rubin.

In the match against Kasatkina, Iga Swiatek found herself under pressure early on. The Russian was on even terms with the top seed for the first few games, not allowing her to get away. Swiatek's response from there on impressed Rubin.

"She (Kasatkina) is even all of a sudden, but then Swiatek was able to separate herself the way she's done from the field. Separating her game," the three-time French Open quarterfinalist pointed out.

Difficult for anybody to hit winners against Iga Swiatek: Chanda Rubin

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 French Open

During the interaction, Rubin pointed out that Daria Kasatkina had Iga Swiatek "off balance" on certain points but hailed the Pole's ability to recover. She added that it was very difficult to hit winners against the World No. 1.

"There were some great points where Kasatkina got Swiatek off balance, but she was just able to stay the course, recover, move back into the court constantly and it's just difficult for anybody to hit winners against her and it was the same for Kasatkina today. A terrific win, excellent play from Iga Swiatek," the former World No. 6 said.

The American further lauded the World No. 1 for her performance once she had the lead, pointing out that top-ranked players like Swiatek know how to consolidate their advantage.

"Once Swiatek got the lead, she plays even freer and more relaxed. She's a frontrunner as most World No. 1s are, they understand how to stretch a lead and Swiatek was able to do that beautifully there. Playing through some early nerves, able to close it out with no real problems," said Rubin.

Swiatek will face an interesting challenge in the final as she takes on the prodigiously talented Coco Gauff, who hasn't dropped a set in her six matches in Paris.

Swiatek leads Gauff 2-0 in their head-to-head and beat the American in straight sets in their previous encounter at the Miami Open in March.

