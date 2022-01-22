"I felt I might stop tennis because of injuries, but I'm in a good spot now" - Simona Halep on her struggles in 2021

Simona Halep pulled off an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open on Saturday. The 14th seed will take on Alize Cornet on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

During her post-match press conference, Halep, shed light on her injury struggles last year. The Romanian admitted that being sidelined for close to three months due to a calf muscle tear left her feeling low mentally. She also revealed she was worried about the injury's implications for the remainder of her career.

"The lowest point was mental because I've been exhausted and I've been a little bit scared of injuries," Halep said. "I didn't think I want to stop tennis because I don't like tennis anymore, I felt I might stop tennis because of the injuries. But it was nothing strong in my mind. I still like to play tennis, to play tournaments, so I'm in a good spot now. I don't want to remember last year that much."

Halep is currently on an eight-match winning streak, having lifted the title at the Melbourne Summer Set ahead of the Australian Open. The Romanian revealed that with her injury concerns behind her, she feels physically and mentally tough.

"I feel great physically first of all," the former World No. 1 said. "Mentally I'm confident and also strong, I would say. Feeling the game. Feeling joy out there. I think that helps me to be positive and to be confident that I have a chance every time I step on the court. Playing well. I feel I'm in a good spot. I really trust that I can play good tennis here."

wta @WTA



@Simona_Halep | #AO2022

Halep with the on the run winner Halep with the on the run winner 🔥@Simona_Halep | #AO2022https://t.co/xUvpgh8l1f

The two-time Grand Slam champion highlighted how she felt "super agitated" on court last year, but admitted to feeling more comfortable in 2022 thus far. She added that she worked hard in the off-season and hence has some healthy expectations this year.

"Last year I was super agitated and super nervous on court. This year I feel like I'm very stable. Yeah, I'm nervous before the matches, but I feel very comfortable when I step on the court. I have expectations from myself, but they are good expectations because I have worked a lot in the off-season," she added.

"It's a new challenge and I'm ready for it" - Simona Halep on facing Alize Cornet in 4r

Simona Halep in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Simona Halep proceeded to talk about her upcoming fourth-round match against Alize Cornet at the Australian Open. Halep, who trails the head-to-head 3-1, said she expects a tough battle on Monday.

"It's always a tough match against Alize," she said. "I expect a tough battle. She's fighting till the end and she never gives up. I am the same, so hopefully will be a nice match. Yeah, every match is different. Even if I lost few times to her, it's a new challenge and I'm ready for it."

Halep pointed out that while Cornet is a "fighter" on the court, she's much more laid-back and friendly off of it.

Also Read Article Continues below

"I've always liked her. She's a fighter on the court. Out of the court she's a very nice person. Yeah, I expect a good match so we'll see."

Edited by Arvind Sriram