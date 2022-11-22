"The lying is off the charts" - Martina Navratilova criticizes UK PM for his comments on the current economic situation in the country

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova is not shy about speaking her mind on issues related to politics, gender equality, and discrimination. The American is forthright about her beliefs and is not afraid to call out world leaders and criticize them for their actions.

Navratilova recently criticized UK PM Rishi Sunak for his comments on the country's economic situation, saying his "lying is off the charts."

"The lying is off the charts- every economic indicator is down in UK, way behind all of Europe, but Sunak is still singing Brexit praises," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina twitter.com/PeterStefanovi… Peter Stefanovic @PeterStefanovi2 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was just questioned at the CBI conference on the impact of Brexit on the UK economy. His reply should shock the country Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was just questioned at the CBI conference on the impact of Brexit on the UK economy. His reply should shock the country https://t.co/hxTkU0w9k2 The lying is off the charts- every economic indicator is down in UK, way behind all of Europe, but Sunak is still singing Brexit praises The lying is off the charts- every economic indicator is down in UK, way behind all of Europe, but Sunak is still singing Brexit praises😱😱😱 twitter.com/PeterStefanovi…

Martina Navratilova @Martina @MorrisseyHelena @julianHjessop @GrahamGudgin @Telegraph Not an answer- Sunak said Brexit was a plus - that simply is a bold faced lie. And if Brexit is not at all culpable , what is? Leadership? Because again- France, Germany, Spain all are doing better than UK… regardless of who is in charge… @MorrisseyHelena @julianHjessop @GrahamGudgin @Telegraph Not an answer- Sunak said Brexit was a plus - that simply is a bold faced lie. And if Brexit is not at all culpable , what is? Leadership? Because again- France, Germany, Spain all are doing better than UK… regardless of who is in charge…

Martina Navratilova @Martina @MorrisseyHelena Please be more specific. Because all the economic numbers I have seen say just that- British economy is worse off now than ANY OTHER EUROPEAN country, other than Russia and Ukraine… @MorrisseyHelena Please be more specific. Because all the economic numbers I have seen say just that- British economy is worse off now than ANY OTHER EUROPEAN country, other than Russia and Ukraine…

"Now I think we just need to keep using it for good and just keep shining the light" - Martina Navratilova on the use of social media

Martina Navratilova speaks during a women's health panel discussion

In a recent interview, Martina Navratilova spoke about the positives and negatives associated with the internet and social media, emphasizing the need to "keep using it for good."

"I had such high hopes for the internet when it first came out. I was like, 'This is great, now you can spread truth around the world so quickly.' But then you can also spread lies around the world so quickly...It's been a plus and a minus. But now I think we just need to keep using it for good and just keep shining the light," she said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about being a role model, especially for kids, which is why her behavior on the court during her playing days was exemplary for the most part.

"I always felt that responsibility as a role model. I always thought about the kids first," Navratilova said. "When I came out, it was also a reflection on the LGBT community. Certainly for women and lesbians more than anybody else. So I always felt that responsibility, but I always felt it, to begin with, to the kids."

"I didn't throw my racquet on the court, I didn't do anything I was embarrassed about on the court, because of athletes supposed to be role models, and I took that role seriously...I didn't really do anything that was really really bad," she added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes