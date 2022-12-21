Diego Schwartzman and Ben Still shared their enthusiasm for Argentina's FIFA World Cup victory in a social media exchange.

The duo's friendship goes back a long time, and Stiller is often spotted in the stands cheering Schwartzman on. He has also shared snippets of his tennis practice session with the Argentinian.

In a recent post, Schwartzman shared a screenshot of his chat with Stiller, which contained an aerial shot of thousands of Argentine fans who gathered for a glimpse of their team atop an open-top bus that passed through the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. He titled it:

"The madness is total.someone from afar is also like this, not even in the best movies @BenStiller." [sic]

diego schwartzman @dieschwartzman 🍿 🍿 La locura es total… alguien desde lejos también está así, ni en las mejores películas @BenStiller La locura es total… alguien desde lejos también está así, ni en las mejores películas @BenStiller 🇦🇷🍿👀🏆🍿 https://t.co/4ZEJDtHjyO

Stiller responded to the picture with awe at the size of the crowd:

"Wowww. Thats insane," Stiller replied.

Schwartman also sent another picture with Captain Lionel Messi, along with the rest of his team, holding the World Cup trophy to the crowd with the Argentinian flag in the backdrop. On the back of the bus they were on was written "Campeones Del Mundo" or "World Champions."

Millions thronged the streets, some setting up camp a day earlier in the Argentinian capital to follow the bus that started at the Argentine Football Association headquarters and moved slowly along to celebrate the homecoming of the Messi-led squad.

Diego Schwartzman 2022 season in review

Diego Schwartzman in action at the 2022 US Open

The Argentine had a decent season this year. He did not make a strong start as he made a second-round exit at the Australian Open, but he made up for it by reaching the finals at both the Argentina Open and the Rio Open.

The World No.25 then seemed to struggle as he made early exits at Indian Wells and the Miami Open but rebounded with a quarterfinal finish in Monte Carlo and a semifinal finish in Barcelona.

For the remaining Grand Slams, his best performance was at Roland Garros, where he made it to the fourth round before being defeated by Novak Djokovic. However, he did not make a deep run at Wimbledon or at the US Open, exiting in the first and third rounds, respectively.

The Argentinian reached the Round of 16 at the Tel Aviv Open before closing his season as a singles player.

