"The main culprit is me" - Felix Auger-Aliassime refuses to blame coach Toni Nadal & team for slump in form after another setback at Canadian Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered yet another first-round exit after losing to Australia's Max Purcell in the opening round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday, August 8.

Auger-Aliassime was the 10th seed in Toronto and faced qualifier Max Purcell in the first round. The Canadian's serve was broken once in both sets as he lost the match, 6-4, 6-4. He failed to conjure up a single break point in the contest and double-faulted on his serve five times.

The result was another in a string of losses for Auger-Aliassime, who has now been knocked out in the opening round of his last four tournaments.

The world No. 12 reflected upon the slump in form after bowing out of his home tournament. He was feeling good while training before his match in Toronto but a bad start to the match (losing his first service game) set him back.

“I fight a little with myself. I felt good in training the last few days, but to start [the game] badly like that, it's totally my fault. It was the worst way to start a game, especially in a period like I'm living right now," he said in the press conference after the match.

Auger-Aliassime also refused to blame his coaching team and admitted being at fault for his current form. The Canadian now hopes to find a solution to get back to his best as soon as possible.

"I don't think the solution is there. I have the same people around me who brought me there last year. We are all in solution mode internally to see how I can play better. But the main culprit is me. It's up to me to find the solution," he added.

The Canadian No. 1 is currently being coached by Rafael Nadal's uncle and former mentor Toni Nadal, alongside former French player Frédéric Fontang.

His exit at the Canadian Open means that Milos Raonic and Gabriel Diallo, both of whom entered the main draw via wildcard, are the only home players left in the tournament.

Felix Auger-Aliassime last won a match in May at Lyon Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime's last victory on the 2023 ATP Tour came at the Lyon Open in May, when he defeated Pablo Llamas Ruiz, then ranked World No. 240. The Canadian, seeded No. 1, then withdrew from his next match against eventual champion Arthur Fils.

He has been on a losing streak since. Auger-Aliassime was defeated by Fabio Fognini at the French Open, Michael Mmoh at Wimbledon, and Yosuke Watanuki at the Citi Open, winning only one set in these matches. He is yet to win a title in 2023 and will next play at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The drop in Auger-Aliassime's form is a far cry from his showing last year. In 2022, the Canadian lifted his first career title at the Rotterdam Open and went on to win titles at the Antwerp Open, Florence Open, and Basel Open. This run helped him achieve his career-high ranking of #6 in November 2022.