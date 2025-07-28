"The man you are" - Alex de Minaur's fiancée Katie Boulter sends heartfelt message to Aussie after his 'insane' comeback in Citi DC Open final

Alex de Minaur clinched his 10th tour-level title in style after producing a remarkable comeback in the 2025 Citi DC Open final. De Minaur's fiancée and fellow tennis player Katie Boulter shared a touching reaction after the Australian's impressive victory.

De Minaur found himself on the brink of defeat during the final at the ATP 500 event, as Davidovich Fokina served for the title in the third set. However, the Australian secured a crucial break of serve and later fended off three championship points to claim a hard-fought 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(3) victory after a three-hour and five-minute battle.

Although Katie Boulter couldn't cheer Alex de Minaur on in person due to her impending campaign at the Canadian Open, she tuned in from Montreal and supported him from afar. Fellow British tennis player Jodie Burrage even captured Boulter's overjoyed reaction after De Minaur sealed his stellar win.

Boulter was quick to pen a heartfelt message for the 26-year-old after the "pure madness" of the final, exclaiming that she was in awe of him.

"No words, pure madness. The man you are, the champion you are. I'm in awe ❤️@alexdeminaur 🧊🥶," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The Brit also applauded De Minaur for his touching gesture to console Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who was visibly devastated after the loss.

"Sports ❤️ insane match 👏," she posted.

Katie Boutler's Instagram stories

Following his triumph at the Citi DC Open, Alex de Minaur will also turn his focus to his Canadian Open campaign. However, a reunion with his fiancée Katie Boulter will have to wait, since the Australian will be in action at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Toronto while Boulter competes at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Katie Boulter to lock horns with Renata Zarazua in Canadian Open 1R; Alex de Minaur receives bye

Katie Boutler and Alex de Minaur - Source: Getty

Katie Boulter will lock horns with Renata Zarazua in the first round of the 2025 Canadian Open as she continues her quest to win her first title of the season. If the Brit emerges victorious, she will square off against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur will get a brief respite before his campaign in Toronto, having received a first-round bye as the ninth seed. The Australian will then take on the winner of the match between Francisco Comesana and Damir Dzumhur in the second round.

Subsequently, De Minaur could meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round, followed by a potential blockbuster fourth-round clash with Frances Tiafoe.

