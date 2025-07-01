The man who dumped Alexander Zverev out of Wimbledon 2025: Meet Texas A&M alum Arthur Rinderknech, whose mother is a former tennis player

Alexander Zverev faced a disappointing exit from the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, going out to an unseeded player in the first round on Tuesday. Considered one of the favorites for the title, Zverev went out in a thrilling five-setter after his match from Day 1 was postponed to the second day due to curfew rules.

After starting the day at one set-apiece against Arthur Rinderknech, Zverev lost the third set but roared back to take the fourth set and force a decider. Unfortunately, he could not sustain momentum in the final set, capitulating to a 6-7(3), 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6 loss.

With the result, Rinderknech has matched his best result at Wimbledon, reaching the second round for the second year in a row. On that note, here are some interesting tidbits about the Frenchman:

Arthur Rinderknech was born in Gassin, France, in 1995 to a former WTA player, Virginie. She has a career high of World No. 208, and married Pascal, who ran a tennis club in Paris as director. Rinderknech has three sisters -- Mathilde, Julie and Flore.

Rinderknech played tennis for Texas A&M university for four years, between 2015 and 2018. He also obtained a business degree from the university during his time, which he personally considers one of his biggest off-court achievements.

Among his tennis idols are Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro. In other sports, Rinderknech's idols include LeBron James, and he is an ardent Miami Heat supporter.

Being a Frenchman, it is not surprising that the World No. 72 considers the French Open as his favorite tournament, and Paris is his favorite city on the tennis tour. As of now, he is yet to win a title on the ATP Tour, neither in singles nor in doubles. In singles alone, the Frenchwoman has amassed over $500,000 in prize money till date.

What next for Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbledon after beating Alexander Zverev?

Following his win over Alexander Zverev, Arthur Rinderknech will next take on Cristian Garin in the second round at Wimbledon. The Chilean took on Chris Odesch in the first round and won in straight sets.

Rinderknech now has a great chance of reaching the quarterfinals, with 17th seed Karen Khachanov the highest-ranked player left in his section of the draw. 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo and 32nd seed Matteo Berretini faced opening-round exits.

