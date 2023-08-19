"The Man scores" - Boris Becker in awe of English footballer Harry Kane as he scores his first Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich on debut

Boris Becker expressed his admiration for English footballer Harry Kane, who marked his debut for Bayern Munich by scoring his inaugural Bundesliga goal

Sharing his Instagram story, the six-time Grand Slam champion uploaded a photo of Kane's celebration in a Bayern Munich jersey, following his debut Bundesliga goal. The game concluded with a resounding 4-0 win for Bayern against Werder Bremen.

Harry Kane Scoring his first Bundesliga goal and Boris Becker celebrating on his Instagram story

The caption along with the photo read:

"The man scores on his first game," He captioned

Following an impressive tenure at Tottenham that saw him net 213 Premier League goals, Harry Kane's journey took a new turn on August 12. Bayern Munich secured his signature to bring him on board from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old forward has solidified his commitment to the German record-holding team until 2027.

Boris Becker has a history of openly endorsing his preferred football team, Bayern Munich. His support has been evident before. More recently, when Kane joined the club, Becker took to his Instagram story to extend a warm welcome to the new member of the team.

"Welcome to the best football club," Becker wrote

The legendary former tennis star also talked about his love for football in an interview in 2009 with CNN.

"I am a big fan of Bayern and have been for years. I've actually been on the advisory board for 10 years. Every German kid, before they walk and before they can talk, they love their football. It is a similar story for me. Before I was a tennis player, I was a football player and supporter," Becker said.

Boris Becker spoke about Carlos Alcaraz's football skills

Carlos Alcaraz

Boris Becker's fondness for football was seen again recently as he expressed his astonishment at Carlos Alcaraz's flawless keepie-uppie football skills. This led the German tennis legend to praise him as an exceptional athlete.

Alcaraz displayed his football prowess in a video shared by Tennis TV, exhibiting his skills with a small ball prior to his second-round match against Ben Shelton at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Although he faced defeat against Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open in Toronto, the World No.1 has now progressed to the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open.

Impressed by Alcaraz's football talents, the former German tennis player took to his social media to reshare the video.

"Carlos is a beast!" Becker captioned his Instagram story.

At 55 years old, Becker holds the distinction of being the youngest player to ever secure the gentlemen's singles Wimbledon Championships title. He achieved this remarkable feat at the age of 17 in 1985.