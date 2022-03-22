"The match was, without a doubt, complicated for Rafael Nadal, who had to face it as if it were an exam" - Uncle Toni on his nephew's recent win over Carlos Alcaraz

Toni Nadal recently penned an article about the Indian Wells semifinal clash between his nephew Rafael Nadal and countryman Carlos Alcaraz. He believes the match was a litmus test for his nephew, who just about prevailed against the talented teenager.

Rafael Nadal beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, but not before the latter squandered nine break points. The 21-time Major champion himself wasted a whopping 15 break-point opportunities, highlighting the see-saw nature of the match.

Many believe Alcaraz is Nadal's heir, given he announced himself on tour as a teen, much like his more illustrious compatriot did in the early 2000s. The fact that the 18-year-old also hails from Spain adds to the discussions.

Writing for El Pais, Uncle Toni pointed out that the match against Alcaraz was by no means straightforward for his nephew.

"The match was, without a doubt, especially complicated for my nephew, who had to face it as if it were an exam," Toni Nadal wrote.

Toni explained how losing to Alcaraz in a Masters 1000 event, after having already won a Slam, would have prompted fans to talk about a change of guard.

"As much as the Melbourne tournament has been scored so far this season, the first Grand Slam of the year in an epic final and the Acapulco event, having lost this match prior to the final of the first Masters 1000 of the year would have meant entering new ground," the Spaniard wrote. "It would have been questioned whether the replacement that has been talked about – of one with a track record of historical significance and a damaged body, for the other fresh and with a great future ahead – had already materialized."

"For now, we must celebrate and enjoy the coexistence of both tennis players" - Uncle Toni on Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal celebrates a point against Carlos Alcaraz

In his column, Toni Nadal highlighted how Carlos Alcaraz proved himself to be the man to beat in Indian Wells, having made the semifinals without dropping a set.

Rafael Nadal's uncle believes the Murcia teenager has it in him to become No. 1 someday.

"As if all this were not enough for my nephew to face the match with doubts, we had to add the trajectories of both until reaching that round," Uncle Toni wrote. "The one from Murcia had been impeccable. He had been displaying tennis at the highest level all week and getting rid of all his rivals with amazing authority.

"He arrived, in fact, without having given up a single set and leaving evidence in each of his matches of that constant progression that, almost certainly, I think will soon lead him to climb to the top of the world ranking," he added.

Uncle Toni then highlighted how his nephew, in sharp contrast, had struggled in most of his matches prior to facing Alcaraz. He pointed out how the 21-time Major champion was nearly knocked out by Sebastian Korda in his opening match, where the American twice served for victory.

"Rafael, on the other hand, had shown a more erratic game and something far from the level shown in Australia," Uncle Toni wrote. "He had struggled in all of his previous matches, to the point of being on the brink of elimination in the first round. Even without forgetting his ability to overcome adversity, the prognosis seemed to propitiate the victory of the player from Murcia."

The 61-year-old concluded his column by stressing that fans need to enjoy both Nadal and Alcaraz instead of worrying too much about the passing of the torch.

"I can only close this article with a statement that should satisfy not only me as an interested family member, but also the Spanish fan as a follower of this sport. For now, we must celebrate and enjoy the coexistence of both tennis players," Uncle Toni emphasized. "The relay will come later."

