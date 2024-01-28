"The maturity Jannik Sinner has at such a young age is something I never had" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios recently shared his views about Jannik Sinner winning his maiden Major title at the 2024 Australian Open. Kyrgios said the Italian had been on his radar since last year, before listing some attributes that helped the latter triumph in Melbourne.

Jannik Sinner looked down and out in his first-ever Grand Slam final against Daniil Medvedev, dropping the first two sets without much of a fight. The 22-year-old, however, started playing with more conviction in the final three sets, ultimately taking the match 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Nick Kyrgios, who had signed up with Eurosport to cover this year's Melbourne Major, showered praise on Jannik Sinner as the sports TV network's analysts unpacked the result of the title clash.

The 28-year-old said that he had his eye on Sinner since the latter's wins against Novak Djokovic at last year's ATP Finals and Davis Cup semifinals. He also commended the Italian's maturity, which he said was something that he never had as a youngster.

"I was there calling his matches towards the end of the year, it was against Novak in Turin and the Davis Cup, I saw him and was like, 'Look, this guy's gonna ask some serious questions, gonna be knocking on the door', you know," Nick Kyrgios said on Eurosport.

"I saw the improvement on serve, I saw the improvement elsewhere, the maturity he has at such a young age is obviously something that I never had, to get over the hump," he added.

Expand Tweet

The Australian predicted that Sinner would win many more Majors in the future.

"But I mean, I did predict that he's gonna be the new Slam champion in 2024... I think we're gonna see him win plenty of more Slams in the next couple of years. I think he's gonna be unstoppable," Kyrgios added.

Nick Kyrgios still yet to disclose the date of his 2024 return

Nick Kyrgios during a media segment at the 2024 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been dabbling in tennis commentary since late 2023, as his wrist injury has not healed yet. The issue was so severe that the Aussie played only one match throughout last year.

Nick Kyrgios is currently unranked on the ATP Tour due to his prolonged absence from the sport. The former World No. 13's last singles tournament campaign came at the 2023 Boss Open in Stuttgart, where he lost in the first round.

Kyrgios underwent a knee surgery before the 2023 Australian Open. The Aussie was, however, forced to withdraw from the Melbourne Slam as his injury hadn't healed by then. While the 28-year-old also missed the other three Majors last year, Kyrgios is still hopeful of a comeback to the top echelon of the sport.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient," Kyrgios wrote on his social media in August 2023. "Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back. Everything off-court is doing great l am eyeing to come back and have a season like my last [2020] again."