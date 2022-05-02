"The memory we have is very exciting" - Tomeu Salva on Rafael Nadal's ATP tour debut at age 15

Spanish tennis coach Tomeu Salva has reminisced about his compatriot Rafael Nadal's ATP tour debut at the tender age of 15 in Mallorca in 2002.

Two decades later, Rafael Nadal is regarded as one of the best players in the game's history. The King of Clay has won a record 62 titles on clay and is the all-time leader in Grand Slams, winning his 21st singles title at the Australian Open earlier this year. He's also one of only two players in the Open Era to win the multiple career Grand Slam.

However, it all started for Nadal at his hometown tournament in Mallorca way back in 2002, where the then 15-year-old received a wildcard in both singles and doubles.

In an interview with ATPtour.com, Salva, who was also 15 at the time, recalled his and Nadal's excitement at being able to play in an ATP event at such a young age, especially since it was in Mallorca.

"The memory we have is very exciting when they gave us the news of being able to play an ATP tournament at the age of 15, and in our place, on the island of Mallorca," he said.

Salva recalled Nadal's first-ever ATP singles match, where he beat World No. 81 Ramon Delgado 6-4, 6-4.

"When I saw him playing on court, I thought: 'Rafa is superior.' And I was not surprised that he took the victory," he said.

Salva lost his tournament opener but rejoiced at his friend's victory, as if it was his own.

“It was a great joy. And although Rafa was his age and had never faced this type of rivals because at that time his schedule was completely different, there was a lot of superiority in the match,” he added.

Nadal lost his next match to Olivier Rochus in straight sets. More than 20 years later, Nadal (1,048) is on the cusp of 1,050 singles wins on tour.

Laver Cup @LaverCup

20 years and 1048 wins later, Rafa has proven an inspiration to teammates and rivals alike.

#LaverCup On April 29, 2002, a 15-year-old @RafaelNadal won on his ATP Tour debut at the Mallorca Open.20 years and 1048 wins later, Rafa has proven an inspiration to teammates and rivals alike. On April 29, 2002, a 15-year-old @RafaelNadal won on his ATP Tour debut at the Mallorca Open.20 years and 1048 wins later, Rafa has proven an inspiration to teammates and rivals alike.#LaverCup https://t.co/DMIjNdBrzR

Meanwhile, Salva reached a career-high ranking of No. 288 before becoming a tennis coach. He is currently with the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Rafael Nadal's early years on the ATP tour

Rafael Nadal had a sizzling start to his career

Rafael Nadal had a sizzling start to his career, breaking into the top 10 before his 19th birthday and remaining there ever since.

Following his ATP tour debut in 2002, Nadal took two years to win his first of 91 career singles titles. And there would be no looking back from there. A year later, Nadal produced arguably the best season by a teenager in tennis history.

The left-hander won a staggering 79 matches that year. One of those wins was against then World No. 1 Roger Federer in the semis en route to his first Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis



Turned 19 in June of 2005.



Won 79 matches.



Won 11 titles and won his last 12 matches of the season.



Only season he won more matches in is 2008 (82). Tennis TV @TennisTV



Nadal v Coria at the 2005 Mind-blowing tennis on MASSIVE points 🤯Nadal v Coria at the 2005 @InteBNLdItalia has to be one of the best ATP finals ever... Mind-blowing tennis on MASSIVE points 🤯Nadal v Coria at the 2005 @InteBNLdItalia has to be one of the best ATP finals ever... https://t.co/mFEkoAZB4f Nadal’s 2005 season is very overlooked.Turned 19 in June of 2005.Won 79 matches.Won 11 titles and won his last 12 matches of the season.Only season he won more matches in is 2008 (82). twitter.com/TennisTV/statu… Nadal’s 2005 season is very overlooked. Turned 19 in June of 2005. Won 79 matches. Won 11 titles and won his last 12 matches of the season. Only season he won more matches in is 2008 (82). twitter.com/TennisTV/statu…

Nadal won 11 titles in 2005, including one Grand Slam and four Masters 1000 titles. The Spaniard won five more titles before turning 20, celebrating a second-straight Roland Garros title a week after his 20th birthday.

