Former American tennis player and Miami Open director James Blake was fined for a breach of tennis betting sponsorship ties.

As per tennis betting rules, players, coaches, officials and tournament organizers are restricted from having commercial ties with gambling companies. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), hence, handed Blake a fine of $56,250 for violating the rules.

Blake is currently undergoing an 18-month probationary period. If the American is found guilty of breaking the rules again during this period, he will be charged an 18-month suspension and an additional fine of $ 131,250.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (February 21), the ITIA affirmed the charges imposed on Blake and noted the American's complete cooperation with the investigation.

"Tournament Director and former tennis player James Blake has been fined following a breach of tennis betting sponsorship rules. Blake co-operated fully with the investigation and did not contest the charge," the ITIA wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media were quick to react to the development. Journalist Ben Rothenberg emphasized the growing betting culture befalling, particularly in America.

"This is, by my count, the third time a prominent retired American player has gotten penalized over a tennis betting sponsorship. As legal betting explodes across America, the money on offer is forcing errors," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was unsurprised by another betting issue surfacing in America, as they labeled the nation the "epicenter" of such practices.

"Not even remotely surprised about this, considering all the shady bs I know happens behind the scenes (not just betting-related). And yes, betting infects sports globally, but the USA is its epicentre... with USTA, Tennis Channel & most of the tournaments very heavily involved," their tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ITIA's verdict on James Blake's penalty: "This case is more a matter of perception, rather than corruption"

James Blake at the 2014 US Open

The ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said that James Blake's case was an attempt to resolve the skepticism surrounding betting sponsorship rules.

Moorhouse affirmed that any person within the sport who is unclear of the rules could consult the agency and seek guidance on the matter.

"The rules prohibited accredited individuals from having commercial relationships with betting companies. This case is more a matter of perception, rather than corruption. We urge anyone in the sport who is unclear or is considering commercial deals like this to get in touch with us to seek guidance," Moorhouse said (via ESPN).

Moorhouse maintained that the betting rules apply to everyone who can influence match results or have access to confidential data.

"The rules apply to players, coaches, officials, and accredited tournament staff who all have the ability to influence results or have access to inside information," she added.

James Blake, who retired from professional tennis in 2013, has been the Miami Open tournament director since 2018. This year, the Masters 1000 event is scheduled to commence on March 17.