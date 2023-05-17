"The myth is leaving us" - Tennis fans speculate Rafael Nadal's retirement amid French Open withdrawal rumors following press conference announcement

Rafael Nadal's participation status at the French Open has come under speculation as his PR team claimed he would hold a press conference in his academy on Thursday (May 18).

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado took to Twitter to claim that the King of Clay would host a press conference confirming his availability for the French Open.

"From Nadal’s team, “Rafa Nadal will hold a press conference tomorrow at 4pm at the Rafa Nadal Academy by MoviStar to inform about his participation in Roland Garros. If he plays or not and the reasons either way will be only be communicated tomorrow," the tweet read.

The press conference claims come in as numerous sources claim that Nadal will withdraw from the French Open due to the injury he suffered at the Australian Open.

Several tennis fans online responded to the news of Rafael Nadal holding a press conference. Many claimed that the Spaniard would confirm his withdrawal from the French Open. Some even speculated him announcing his retirement, with one fan tweeting:

"Bad news. Nadal the myth is leaving us and it will be very difficult for me to accept it. He has given us so much that we will miss him too much."

Another fan claimed that Nadal could be announcing the end of his career. He explained that one wouldn't call a press conference to confirm their participation unless there was something more to it.

"You don’t call a press conference to say your playing unless there’s another story to go on top of it. Think he might be announcing it’s his last. Hope I’m wrong," the fan's tweet read.

One fan claimed entertained the possibility of Rafael Nadal ending his 2023 season and keeping next year's Olympics in Paris as his swansong.

"You dont hold a press conference just to say you are playing...wonder if he is shutting his season down and going for olympics and Paris next year as a farewell," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Tennis stars call Rafael Nadal the favorite to win French Open 2023

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

A number of tennis stars recently claimed that Rafael Nadal was the favorite to win the French Open. Coco Gauff said that the Spaniard didn't need match practice to compete at the clay-court Major due to his experience.

Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud acknowledged that while Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz topped the list of favorites for the French Open. However, he claimed that Nadal should not be written off.

Most recently, Novak Djokovic said that the Spaniard's participation status would determine if the clay-court Major was open for others to win or not.

"It depends if Nadal plays or not. But next to him of course Alcaraz, Rune, these guys are right there in the contention, some of the biggest favorites to win the title," the Serb said.

Holger Rune also backed Nadal and Djokovic as the favorites for the title.

