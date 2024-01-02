"The name of my daughter Skai incorporates this symbol" - Elina Svitolina shows off new tattoo celebrating her Ukrainian heritage

Elina Svitolina has started the new year with a new tattoo on her shoulder. The tattoo is a letter ‘Ï’, which Svitolina says has a significant meaning for her country, her family, and herself.

Svitolina, currently ranked No. 25 in the world, is preparing for the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, where she hopes to make a strong start to the 2024 season. The tournament is scheduled to start on January 3 and will feature some big names in tennis, such as Caroline Wozniacki, defending Champion Coco Gauff, and Emma Raducanu.

Svitolina shared a picture of her tattoo on her Instagram story on Monday, January 1. Svitolina said that the letter is a charm for Ukrainian prosperity and independence, as well as a tribute to her 11-month-old daughter Skai, whose name incorporates the same symbol.

"I begin the year with a significant tattoo. This written symbol ‘Ï’ possesses crucial meaning to Ukraine, acts as a charm for Ukrainian prosperity and represents the idea of Ukrainian independence. Additionally, the name of my daughter Skaï incorporates this symbol, thereby enhancing the strength it holds," Svitolina wrote.

Elina Svitolina on Instagram

The letter ‘Ï’ is part of the Ukrainian alphabet and is pronounced as ‘yi’. The letter ‘Ï’ has a historical and cultural significance for Ukraine, and in recent times it has been used as a symbol of resistance and identity during times of foreign oppression and domination.

Svitolina is looking forward to the 2024 season, after having a remarkable comeback in 2023 following her maternity break. She won her first title of the year at the Strasbourg Open in May, beating Anna Blinkova in the final, 6-2, 6-3.

The Ukrainian then reached the quarterfinal of the French Open, where she lost to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets, and the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships, where she lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets. The 29-year-old also made the third round of the US Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Elina Svitolina is not new to tattoos, as she already has three others on her body. On her right hand, she has the Latin phrase 'carpe diem', which means 'seize the day'. On her left upper thigh, she has a geometric portrait of a tiger, which symbolizes strength, courage, and confidence. On her right wrist, she has the Sanskrit symbol ‘Om’, which represents the primordial sound of creation.

Elina Svitolina to face Caroline Wozniacki in Auckland opener

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open

Elina Svitolina is set to face off against Caroline Wozniacki in the opening round of the 2024 ASB Classic on Tuesday, January 1.

Both athletes made eagerly awaited comebacks to the tennis circuit last season following their respective maternity leaves. Svitolina returned in April 2023, while Wozniacki rejoined the tour after taking a break due to two pregnancies. The Dane welcomed her daughter Olivia in June 2021 and her son James in October 2022.

The head-to-head record between the two players is 4-1 in favor of Svitolina. The most recent encounter was at the 2018 WTA Finals, where the Ukrainian prevailed in three sets. Wozniacki’s only win over Svitolina came at the same event in 2017, in straight sets. The winner will face either Elena-Gabriela Ruse or Emma Raducanu in the second round.