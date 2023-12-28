Taylor Fritz, who is in Australia for the United Cup where the United States are defending their crown, expressed a desire to get at least one Olympics experience under his belt before he calls time on his career.

in a recent media interaction before the tournament, the current top-ranked American said he has his eyes set on the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 (a home event of sorts for him), stating that it could be his last chance to don the team jersey.

"For me, I just think it's important to kind of get one Olympic experience down," Taylor Fritz said. "Because the next Olympics I'll be 30 and in LA and it might be my last chance"

Fritz, however, was quick to add that playing at the Paris Olympics next year will come in handy as it would give him the additional experience of having participated in the mega sporting event.

"And it might be -- obviously in LA, kind of feel like a home one, might be my best chance to do something," he continued. "I think that having one Olympics experience before that might help me. I'm kind of, that's the way I'm kind of looking at it."

"It's affecting more weeks than just the Olympics" - Taylor Fritz on tennis' demanding schedule

Taylor Fritz in Perth for the 2024 United Cup.

On being asked about his views on Olympics being squeezed into an already jam-packed tennis calendar, Taylor Fritz said the multi-sporting event affects more than just the two weeks that it is being played in.

The American noted that he would need to travel to Lithuania for the Davis Cup — participation in which is needed to be considered for the Olympics team — immediately after the Australian swing, adding to his schedule.

"Yeah, for me, it's honestly affecting a lot, because it's affecting more weeks than just the Olympics for me," Taylor Fritz said. "Because basically I do want to play, but I'm forced to go play now a Davis Cup tie after Australia"

Fritz said he would have loved a week to relax after the Australian Open and questioned the rule of having to play the Davis Cup to be eligible for the Olympics.

"I played so much last year I really would love that week off. But I have to play to be allowed to play Olympics, which I think is kind of, I don't know about that rule," he said.

The 26-year-old added that the constant travel can be exhausting. especially for player from the USA who have to travel all the way across the globe.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate that it's going to cost me an extra travel week, and it's also a bit inconvenient, you know, going on clay, then going back to such an important part of the season for American players, especially," he said.