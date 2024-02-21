"The nightmare I lived for a year and half has finished" - Simona Halep holding her head high as she awaits CAS decision in doping ban

Simona Halep has shared a message of optimism with her followers after presenting her defence in front of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced in October 2022 that Halep's test at the US Open had yielded a positive result for roxadustat, a banned substance. Initially, a provisional suspension was doled out to the two-time Grand Slam winner.

However, in September 2023, the Romanian was handed a four-year ban, which rendered her ineligible to play competitive tennis until October 2026.

However, Simona Halep claimed innocence and took her case to the CAS, where she defended herself in front of three judges. The 32-year-old's three-day hearing came to an end on February 10, following which CAS released a statement.

"No particular date was announced with respect to the notification of the final decision," a part of the statement read. (via Associated Press)

Halep, former World No. 1, shared an update with her followers on social media as well.

"The nightmare that I have lived for a year and half has finished. I had the chance to present my defense in front of TAS (Swiss acronym for CAS), to show that I never did any kind of doping. This is what I have said from the first day that I was accused," Halep wrote in an Instagram post.

Halep also said that she would be waiting for CAS' verdict with her 'head held high'. She also thanked everyone who defended her over the last year and a half.

"Now I am waiting for the decision with my head held high and I wanted to thank you, my fans, players, former players, legends of this sport, my sponsors and everyone else for your amazing support, all the messages and videos that you did for me during this harrowing time that I had," she added.

Simona Halep also took legal action against Quantum Nutrition

Simona Halep at the 2022 US Open

Apart from taking her case to CAS, Simona Halep has also sued Quantum Nutrition. She believes that the Canadian company's supplements contained a banned substance that she was punished for consuming.

The former World No. 1 has moved to a New York state court to take action against the company. Halep has claimed over $10 million in damages. She is also seeking punitive damages.

Quantum Nutrition is yet to release a statement after Halep initiated legal action against it. However, in October 2023, the company's founder, John Koveos, said that the two-time Grand Slam winner was looking for a scapegoat.

"They needed somebody to blame," Koveos said in an interview with The Globe And Mail.