"The most normal future king; I'm just a big fan" - When Chris Evert revealed her interactions with Prince William at Wimbledon

Chris Evert has met multiple members of the Royal Family and even had tea with them, being one of the biggest star attractions at Wimbledon during her tennis career in the 1970s and 80s. Among them is Prince William, whom she holds in great regard.

Evert has often been seen attending matches at Wimbledon, seated in the iconic Royal Box, well after her retirement from tennis. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, were regular attendees during tennis matches on the last Sunday at Wimbledon, when the men's singles final is played. Evert has met them on more than one such occasion.

The three-time Wimbledon singles champion spoke about her experience meeting Prince William in the Royal Box and also over tea, during her appearance on the 'Midnight Meets with Colin Murray' podcast last year. She spoke highly of Prince William, calling him "the most normal future king" and a very warm person.

"I'm really lucky because I've met Prince William a number of times and had tea with him as well, and Kate, during Wimbledon on the Sunday of the finals," Chris Evert said. "I get to sit in the Royal Box and they're in the Royal Box. My son Nicky and I had tea with them one time."

"He is the most normal future king. He is so normal, he is so warm, and oh my god, I'm just a big fan of his. I'm hoping he'll become king," Evert added.

Evert also expressed her admiration for Prince William's younger brother and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

"I'm a big fan of Harry as well. I love Harry and I've always loved Harry," she stated.

When Chris Evert had tea with Princess Diana at Wimbledon

Chris Evert also revealed elaborated on her meetings with Prince William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, over tea during the Wimbledon Championships. Evert lauded Princess Diana's love and affection for her sons and also towards tennis.

The seven-time French Open champion also reflected on seeing pictures of Princess Diana often holding a tennis racquet and going to play the sport at the club back in the day.

"You could tell that she loved tennis and loved tennis players. You can tell she loved her kids and she was a great mom," Chris Evert said about her experience of meeting Princess Diana.

"I used to see pictures of her all the time with her tennis racquet and walking in London trying to go play at one of the clubs. But it was really exciting," the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion added.

Evert won three Wimbledon singles titles, in 1974, 1976, and 1981. In 1976, she swept the singles and doubles events, winning the women's doubles title alongside her great rival and friend Martina Navratilova.

