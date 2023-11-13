Sabine Lisicki's comeback to professional tennis came full circle as she lifted her first title in over three years at an ITF tournament in Canada.

The German veteran defeated home player Stacey Fung in the final of the ITF W60+H Calgary, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3, on Sunday, November 12. This was Lisicki's first title since the horrific knee injury she sustained during a doubles match at the 2020 Linz Open.

During that match, the former Wimbledon finalist landed awkwardly and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee. She underwent a knee reconstruction surgery and was in recovery for more than a year before returning to action in May 2022.

Sabine Lisicki was emotional after once again winning a title on the professional circuit. She took to social media to celebrate her achievement and emphasized her 'never give up' approach.

"First title since knee reconstruction surgery which has been almost exactly 3 years ago. The odds were against me to ever play pro tennis again, yet 19 months of brutal rehab, training, believing and here we are. We made it. We won in Calgary!" she wrote on X.

Lisicki also shared a clip on Instagram capturing her journey from injury to triumph. It included video from her rehab session to try and walk again after the surgery and pictures from her winning moment in Calgary.

"This is my WHY! All the tears, pain, hard work pay off in the end and it was so worth it! What is yours?" she captioned the Instagram Reel.

En route to her title in Calgary, Sabine Lisicki defeated Katarina Jokic, Lesley Pattinama Kherhove, Liv Hovde, Jamie Loeb, and Stacey Fung. As a result, she has risen to World No. 281.

Sabine Lisicki- "I was determined to play professional tennis again"

Sabine Lisicki

Sabine Lisicki grew tearful while speaking about a tough few years during the trophy ceremony in Calgary. She thanked her parents for sticking with her throughout her ordeals and helping her focus on returning to tennis. The 34-year-old also gave a special shoutout to a few sponsors who did not leave her side.

"I suffered a knee injury and I broke all the ligaments in my life. So I was determined to play professional tennis again. I am just so grateful and thankful for my parents. They are the ones that supported me through thick and thin, up and down," she said.

"They believed in me and the few sponsors that I still have just so thankful to living this and to actually have a title here in Calgary, where I got so much love from the entire crowd the whole week. So, thank you so so much," she continued.

Sabine Lisicki's biggest professional moment came at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships, where she reached her first-ever Grand Slam final, losing to Marion Bartoli. The German has risen to as high as World No. 12 and won four titles on the WTA Tour.

After knee surgery, she returned to tennis in May 2022 and competed at several tour-level tournaments. Her best result has been reaching the quarterfinals of the 2022 Bad Homburg Open.

In 2023, Lisicki's appearances at the WTA Tour came at the Charleston Open, the Berlin Open, and the Bad Homburg. She exited all the tournaments in the first round.