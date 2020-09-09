World No. 3 Dominic Thiem is arguably the player to beat at the 2020 US Open right now. The Austrian has shown brutal physicality and all-round consistency to reach the last eight of the tournament, dropping only one set in this first four matches.

After three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic's controversial departure the draw has been blown wide open, guaranteeing that a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned on the men's side. Dominic Thiem is being considered by many to be the top dog, followed by World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the pecking order.

Recently, Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou appeared on the latest "Eye of the Coach" special presented by Tennis Majors, where he revealed who he thought were the favorites to win their maiden Major title.

Asked to pick out his 2020 US Open champion, Mouratoglou first explained that it takes a great deal of mental strength for a player to win a Slam. And Dominic Thiem definitely fits the bill, given the mental fortitude he showed in defeating Rafael Nadal and running Novak Djokovic close at the Australian Open earlier this year.

"It takes a lot of mental strength," Mouratoglou said. "That's probably the number one quality of the champions. So it's very interesting because I feel like we're going to discover a lot about them, about their real personality. The situation, which is an incredible opportunity for Dominic Thiem, for Daniil Medvedev, and for Zverev."

"I should say two, because I think Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev are now the two heavy favourites," he added.

Mouratoglou also noted that Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev, with whom the Austrian is on a semifinal collision course, are the two only players who have reached a Major final previously. The two are the most experienced and well-prepared young players left in the draw, and that could play a big role in the final outcome.

Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev have the strongest mind: Patrick Mouratoglou

Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev have also challenged the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic more than their peers have. The Austrian compiled a 6-2 record vs the 'Big 3' in 2019, and the lanky Russian wasn't far off as he beat World No. 1 Djokovic twice.

Due to these factors, Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Thiem and Medvedev will be favored to get past the rest of the players left in the draw.

"We're going to discover who they are more. And how they handle pressure and how they're able to take their chance. The two who have the strongest mind are Medvedev and Thiem," Mouratoglou said.

The Frenchman then went on to suggest that Thiem in particular has displayed tremendous composure and tenacity so far at the Open, and that he is the overall favorite for the title.

"The one who impressed me the most is Thiem. More than Medvedev. I think he's gonna win."